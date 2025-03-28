Strong earthquake rocks Thai capital of Bangkok
Germany’s GFZ center for geosciences said midday temblor was shallow 10 kilometres, with epicentre in neighbouring Myanmar
A strong 7.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Thai capital of Bangkok on Friday, causing buildings to sway.
Germany’s GFZ center for geosciences said the midday temblor was a shallow 10 kilometres, with an epicentre in neighbouring Myanmar, according to temporary reports.
There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.
