Strong earthquake rocks Thai capital of Bangkok  

Strong earthquake rocks Thai capital of Bangkok  

Germany’s GFZ center for geosciences said midday temblor was shallow 10 kilometres, with epicentre in neighbouring Myanmar
AP
Bangkok, Updated At : 12:24 PM Mar 28, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. Thinkstock
A strong 7.3 magnitude earthquake rocked the Thai capital of Bangkok on Friday, causing buildings to sway.

Germany’s GFZ center for geosciences said the midday temblor was a shallow 10 kilometres, with an epicentre in neighbouring Myanmar, according to temporary reports.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

