"Strong measures are needed to impose ceasefire": Global leaders condemn Russian strike on Sumy

Kyiv [Ukraine], April 13 (ANI): Following the Russian missile strike on Ukraine's Sumy city during Palm, global leaders condemned the attack, which resulted in several civilian casualties, including children. The strike drew outrage and calls for stronger action against Russia.

The assault occurred as residents were attending Sunday church services, targeting residential areas, educational institutions, and streets, causing widespread destruction.

The strike has left at least 31 people dead, including two children, and over 84 wounded, with 10 of the injured being children, marking it as the most severe attack on Ukrainian civilians since 2023.

Prominent figures from across Europe, including French Prime Minister Emmanuel Macron, Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and others, expressed their solidarity with Ukraine and emphasised the need for increased pressure on Russia to end the conflict.

French PM Macron condemned the attack and said that Russia alone is responsible for continuing the war. Expressing concern over the civilian casualties, he reaffirmed France's commitment to supporting Ukraine.

Sharing a post on X, Macron wrote, "This morning, two Russian missiles struck the heart of the city of Sumy in Ukraine, causing numerous civilian casualties, including children once again. Everyone knows: this war was initiated by Russia alone. And today, it is clear that Russia alone chooses to continue it -- with blatant disregard for human lives, international law, and the diplomatic efforts of President Trump."

The post added, "Strong measures are needed to impose a ceasefire on Russia. France is working tirelessly toward this goal, alongside its partners. To the victims, the wounded, and all of Ukraine that continues to resist: our solidarity, our respect, our unwavering commitment."

Swedish PM Kristersson condemned the strike as an indication that Russia is not seeking peace and emphasised the need for increased pressure on Russia and stronger military support for Ukraine.

Kristersson wrote on X, "My condolences to the people of Ukraine after Russia's horrific attack on Sumy this Palm Sunday. This is not the act of a country that seeks peace. Increased pressure on Russia and strong military support to Ukraine is necessary. Ukraine is defending not only its own freedom, but also ours."

UK PM Starmer wrote on X, "I'm appalled at Russia's horrific attacks on civilians in Sumy and my thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones at this tragic time. President Zelenskyy has shown his commitment to peace. Putin must now agree to a full and immediate ceasefire without conditions."

President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen stated that the attack is a reminder that Russia was and remains the aggressor, in violation of international law.

"This morning, Russian cruelty struck again, killing men, women and children in the city of Sumy. A barbaric attack, made even more vile as people gathered peacefully to celebrate Palm Sunday. This latest escalation is a grim reminder: Russia was and remains the aggressor, in blatant violation of international law," von der Leyen wrote on X.

Vice-President of the European Commission, Kaja Kallas condemned the attack as an example of Russia's intensifying attacks, despite Ukraine's acceptance of an unconditional ceasefire.

"Heartbreaking scenes from Sumy this morning as residents gathered for Palm Sunday only to be met by Russian missiles. Horrific example of Russia intensifying attacks while Ukraine has accepted an unconditional ceasefire. My thoughts are with the Ukrainian people today," Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas wrote on X.

Poland PM Donald Tusk on X wrote, "The Russian version of a ceasefire. Bloody Palm Sunday, Sumy UA."

President of the European Council Antonio Costa wrote on X, "I'm outraged by Russia's criminal missile attack on the city centre of Sumy. Russia continues its campaign of violence, showing once again that this war exists and endures only because Russia chooses so. The European Union will always stand with the heroic people of Ukraine. Those responsible for these attacks must be held accountable before justice."

Moldova's President Maia Sandu called for stronger air defence measures for Ukraine following the Russian strike.

Sharing a post on X, Sandu wrote, "Palm Sunday is a day of peace. This morning, as people gathered to pray, Russia bombed Sumy--killing and injuring civilians. Moldova mourns with Ukraine and urges more air defence to save lives. The aggressor must be held accountable. There is no justification for such evil."

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda condemned the Russian missile strike on Sumy as yet another "vile war crime."

"Another vile Russian war crime - this time in the heart of Sumy. This is a slap in the face to everyone who seeks and desires peace. The civilised world must use force to stop these barbarians who are killing civilians and children," Nauseda wrote on X.

Latvia President Edgars Rinkevics on X wrote, "As Christians celebrate Palm Sunday Russia again has killed dozens of innocent civilians in Ukraine. This barbaric act shows that Russia does not want peace. My condolences to the families of the victims and the wounded. Latvia reaffirms its support for Ukraine and just peace."

After the Russian ballistic missile strike hit Sumy on Palm Sunday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the attack and called President Vladimir Putin a "filthy scum" who took the lives of ordinary people.

Sharing the video of the horrific strike on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "A horrific Russian ballistic missile strike on Sumy. Russian missiles hit an ordinary city street, ordinary life - residential buildings, educational institutions, cars on the street... And that's on the day when people go to church - Palm Sunday, the feast of the Lord's Entry into Jerusalem."

"According to preliminary information, dozens of civilians were killed and wounded. Only filthy scum can act like this - taking the lives of ordinary people," he added.

Zelenskyy urged the global community, including the United States and Europe, to take a firm stance against Russia's terror tactics.

"The world must respond firmly. The United States, Europe, everyone in the world who wants this war and these killings to end," he said.

"Russia wants exactly this kind of terror and is dragging this war out. Without pressure on Russia, peace is impossible. Talks have never stopped ballistic missiles and aerial bombs. What's needed is an attitude toward Russia that a terrorist deserves. I thank everyone who stands with Ukraine and helps us defend life," he added.

Ukrainian Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrii Sybiha said that Russia has rejected a US-backed proposal for a complete ceasefire for the second consecutive month.

This attack is part of the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy consistently calling for stronger international action to protect his country's sovereignty and citizens. (ANI)

