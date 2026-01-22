New Delhi [India], January 22 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday emphasised that stronger India-EU relations will de-risk the world economy by cooperating on resilient supply chains and stabilise the global order through stronger trade, mobility and security partnerships.

Jaishanker met and interacted with ambassadors from several European countries and discussed the current global situation.

In a post on X, he said, "Pleased to interact with the Ambassadors from EU countries today."

The discussions focused on the growing uncertainty in global affairs. "Spoke to them about the current state of the world with volatility and instability as the new normal," he added.

Jaishankar also underscored the importance of deeper India-EU cooperation. "Made a case for stronger India-EU relations that will - derisk the world economy by cooperating on resilient supply chains; reassure the international community by providing public goods like HADR, anti-piracy operations, development projects etc; and, stabilise the global order through stronger trade, mobility and security partnership."

Referring to upcoming high-level engagements, the External Affairs Minister noted that Members of the European Parliament would be visiting India around Republic Day and he looks forward to the visit of European Council President Antonio Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyan for the Republic Day celebrations.

Meanwhile, earlier this week. Jaishankar jointly unveiled the logo of the India-Spain Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence with his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares, marking 70 years of diplomatic relations between the two countries and welcomed the European country into the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI).

Taking to the social media platform X, Jaishankar said, "Celebrating 70th anniversary of India-Spain. Delighted to jointly unveil the India-Spain logo with FM Jose Manuel Albares, marking our Dual Year of Culture, Tourism and Artificial Intelligence.

"This comes during the Spanish Foreign Minister's official visit to the country, during which he held wide-ranging discussions on bilateral cooperation and global issues with Jaishankar.

In a separate post on X, the EAM said that the talks between the two leaders covered key areas of mutual interest, including trade, investment, defence, technology, education and people-to-people ties, while reaffirming the strong political dialogue between the two countries.

He also thanked Spain for its support for deeper India-European Union ties across multiple domains. (ANI)

