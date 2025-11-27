Student expelled in China for dissenting views, raising concerns over academic freedom

Beijing [China] November 27 (ANI): In another sign of China's tightening grip over ideological conformity, a student from Northwest University in Xi'an has been expelled for repeatedly questioning Marxism and the legitimacy of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP. The incident highlights China's shrinking tolerance for political dissent on Chinese campuses, as reported by The Epoch Times.

Advertisement

According to The Epoch Times, the expelled student, a physics major who enrolled in 2023, reportedly angered university authorities after openly rejecting Communist ideology during political theory classes. Four classmates filed reports accusing him of "challenging party doctrines" and "disrupting classroom order."

Advertisement

He had previously faced disciplinary action in 2024 for voicing opposing views during a course on Theoretical Marxism. The dispute intensified on September 16 during a compulsory session on "Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era." When asked to link Communist ideals with national rejuvenation, the student argued there was "no connection," asserting that "a nation can be revived without communism." He further mocked the instructor by saying that if the CCP were to collapse, "Marxist professors would be forced to sell goods outside the South Gate."

Advertisement

Northwest University's disciplinary committee ruled on November 21 that the student had violated institutional norms and "seriously disrupted teaching order." The university has yet to release a public statement and has ignored multiple requests for comment from the outlet.

Legal experts stated that while such comments are not illegal under Chinese law, universities act as ideological instruments of the CCP, leaving little space for dissenting thought. "Disbelieving in an ideology isn't a crime, but on campus, it's treated as one," a Chongqing-based lawyer said, as highlighted by The Epoch Times.

Advertisement

Observers note that under President Xi Jinping, universities have become key battlegrounds for enforcing political orthodoxy. Faculty and students increasingly face surveillance and internal reporting, drawing chilling parallels to Mao's Cultural Revolution, as reported by The Epoch Times. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)