Indian student found dead in London river

PTI

London, December 1

A 23-Indian student who went missing in the UK last month has been found dead in the river Thames here. Mitkumar Patel arrived in the UK for higher studies in September and was reported missing on November 17.

The Metropolitan Police discovered his body in the Thames river near the Canary Wharf area of east London on November 21. The victim was declared dead by paramedics. “The death is not believed to be suspicious,” the police said.

Parth Patel, a relative, has since launched an online fundraiser and raised over GBP 4,500 since last week.

“Mitkumar Patel was a 23-year-old boy, who came to the UK for higher studies on September 19...We have deiced to raise funds for helping out his family and to send his body to India ” reads the fundraising appeal,” read the fund raiser appeal.

According to the Evening Standard newspaper, the student was due to move to Sheffield on November 20 to start a degree at Sheffield Hallam University and a part-time job at Amazon.

