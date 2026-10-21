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Home / World / Student protests erupt across Indonesia over rising living costs, forest fires

Student protests erupt across Indonesia over rising living costs, forest fires

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ANI
Updated At : 08:54 AM Oct 21, 2026 IST
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Jakarta [Indonesia], October 21 (ANI): Student protests erupted across Indonesia over rising living costs, economic concerns and forest fires, with demonstrators criticising President Prabowo Subianto's policies on the second anniversary of his administration, The Jakarta Post reported.

Demonstrations took place in Jakarta, Yogyakarta and Bandung in West Java on Tuesday, as students and civil society groups voiced concerns over economic pressures, environmental damage and civil liberties.

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In Jakarta, hundreds of university students gathered around the Tugu Tani monument, demanding action on rising living costs and the government's handling of forest and peatland fires. The fires have generated toxic haze, disrupted flights, forced school closures and raised public health concerns.

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Protesters called on the government to declare the prolonged forest fires a national disaster, prosecute companies responsible for environmental damage, tackle corruption and make education and healthcare more affordable. They also demanded stronger protection for freedom of expression.

According to RT, protesters in Indonesia also set a police truck on fire amid the unrest.

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Indonesia has struggled to contain forest fires in Sumatra, Kalimantan and Papua amid an unusually severe El Niño-driven dry season. The resulting haze has spread to neighbouring Singapore and Malaysia, prompting concerns over regional air quality and public health, The Jakarta Post reported.

Amid the protests, Presidential Chief of Staff General Police Listyo Sigit Prabowo said President Prabowo Subianto chaired a limited meeting at Merdeka Palace in Jakarta on Monday to discuss accelerating efforts to tackle forest and land fires.

In a post on X, Listyo said the President had instructed authorities to strengthen aerial operations and improve coordination among the Indonesian National Armed Forces, National Police, National Disaster Management Agency, local governments and communities.

The President also called for investigations into 98 corporate cases suspected of being linked to forest and land fires to be expedited, Listyo said, adding that the Presidential Chief of Staff's office would oversee the government's response and ensure law enforcement proceedings were based on evidence and conducted in accordance with applicable regulations.

Separately, Greenpeace Indonesia activists climbed the Welcome Monument at Jakarta's Hotel Indonesia traffic circle on Tuesday and unfurled large banners protesting what they described as the government's failure to address persistent wildfires, The Jakarta Post reported. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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