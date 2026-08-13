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Home / World / Student wounded, young suspect in custody after shooting at Georgia high school in US

Student wounded, young suspect in custody after shooting at Georgia high school in US

Houston County Schools Superintendent Richard Rogers said the school would be closed for students on Thursday and Friday and for staff on Thursday

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Warner Robins (Georgia), Updated At : 09:09 AM Aug 13, 2026 IST
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A shooting at a Georgia high school has left one student wounded, and a teenage suspect who fled was later taken into custody, police said.

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The shooting at Warner Robins High School involving two ninth-graders occurred just one week into the new school year and prompted a response from dozens of law enforcement officers. Warner Robins is about 164 km southeast of Atlanta.

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“Today a call that we train for every year happened to come to Houston County,” Sheriff Matt Moulton said at an evening news conference.

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The injured student was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries. Moulton did not specify the type of injuries the student had.

It wasn’t immediately known whether the school has metal detectors in place. Moulton declined to take questions at the news conference, citing the active investigation.

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The sheriff said a group of students was inside a school bathroom when a verbal altercation between two students escalated into a physical fight. One student was shot at 2.15 pm, and the suspect fled. A school resource officer arrived quickly, applied tourniquets to the student’s injuries and remained until emergency services personnel arrived.

An hour later, the suspect was caught “without further incident” in a neighbourhood about 800 metres from the school, Moulton said.

“The school threat protocol and our training was followed perfectly today,” Moulton said. “Fortunately what could have been a much-worse incident was minimised to us only having one student injured.”

Houston County Schools Superintendent Richard Rogers said the school would be closed for students on Thursday and Friday and for staff on Thursday. Crisis counsellors would be available at the school for staff on Friday and for students on Monday.

“We’re going to focus on healing,” Rogers said.

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