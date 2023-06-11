Students' deportation from Canada on hold: MP

London: Canada has decided to put on hold the deportation of 700 Indian students, claimed Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who is also president of World Punjabi Organisation.
