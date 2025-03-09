Students of Karakoram International University highlight struggles faced by women in PoGB

Gilgit [PoGB], March 9 (ANI): On the occasion of International Women's Day, students from Karakoram International University (KIU) in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) voiced their concerns over the severe challenges women face in the region, as reported by Markhor Times.

The students, highlighted various issues that impede women's development, with a particular focus on transportation, education, and political representation, Markhor Times reported.

A major issue discussed by female students was the lack of accessible public transport for women. Many pointed out that women face immense difficulty in traveling, especially when going to markets, as there is no dedicated transport service for them. This lack of transportation makes it difficult for women to manage their daily responsibilities, including work and shopping, and severely restricts their freedom of movement.

Students also expressed frustration over the inadequate support for women from the government and women leaders in PoGB.

One student remarked that no significant action has been taken to address harassment, with the long-pending harassment bill still not being passed, as reported by Markhor Times.

The students emphasized that women's rights have not been prioritized by the authorities, especially in terms of property and basic rights. Female students also stressed that their representation in politics is insufficient, with fewer seats allocated to women in the political arena.

According to Markhor Times, Education for women in PoGB was another critical concern raised. The students lamented that women in the region are deprived of proper educational opportunities, with many girls unable to attend school due to societal and infrastructural barriers. The lack of access to education hinders the empowerment of women and perpetuates gender inequality.

In their message, the students urged the government to prioritize women's rights and development, calling for a stronger focus on public transport, education, and political representation to ensure equal opportunities for all. (ANI)

