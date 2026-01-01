"Such hegemonic acts seriously violate international law": China condemns US strikes on Venezuela

Beijing [China], January 3 (ANI): China on Saturday strongly condemned American strikes on Venezuela that led to the capture of incumbent President Nicolas Maduro and said "such hegemonic acts" seriously violate international law and Venezuela's sovereignty, and threaten peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean region.

Advertisement

"China is deeply shocked by and strongly condemns the U.S.'s blatant use of force against a sovereign state and action against its president. Such hegemonic acts of the U.S. seriously violate international law and Venezuela's sovereignty, and threaten peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean region," China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson said in a post on X.

Advertisement

"China firmly opposes it. We call on the U. to abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and stop violating other countries' sovereignty and security," the spokesperson added.

Advertisement

The United States carried out strikes on Venezuela and captured President Nicolas Maduro, along with his wife, Cilia Flores, who were flown out of the country.

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi on Saturday announced that captured Venezuelan dictator Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism and would face US justice.

Advertisement

"Nicolas Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, have been indicted in the Southern District of New York. Nicolas Maduro has been charged with Narco-Terrorism Conspiracy, Cocaine Importation Conspiracy, Possession of Machineguns and Destructive Devices, and Conspiracy to Possess Machineguns and Destructive Devices against the United States. They will soon face the full wrath of American justice on American soil in American courts," she said in a post on X.

"On behalf of the entire U.S. DOJ, I would like to thank President Trump for having the courage to demand accountability on behalf of the American People, and a huge thank you to our brave military who conducted the incredible and highly successful mission to capture these two alleged international Narco- traffickers," she added.

The "capture of Maduro" comes amid an increase in tensions between the United States and Venezuela. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)