"Such ingratitude": Elon Musk attacks Donald Trump amid fallout on latest bill feud

Washington DC [US], June 5 (ANI): In the latest battle between American business tycoon Elon Musk and US President Donald Trump, Elon Musk called out Trump for ingratitude as the two disagreed on the latest US bill.

Speaking to the media, CNN posted the remarks of US President Donald Trump, who said, "Elon and I had a great relationship. I was surprised... I'm very disappointed with Elon. He knew this bill better than anyone, and he only developed a problem when he found out I would cut the EV mandate because that's billions and billions of dollars, and it really is unfair."

He said they would like all types of cars--gasoline, combustion, and hybrid. "We want to be able to sell everything. He (Elon) knew every aspect of the bill; he knew it better than almost anybody. I'm very disappointed in Elon; I've helped him a lot."

He said that people who leave the Trump administration develop a "Trump derangement syndrome".

"Some embrace it and some become hostile", Trump said in his remarks.

To these remarks, Musk replied on X, "False. This bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!"

He also said, "Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate."

"Such ingratitude", Musk said.

Musk's dramatic intervention arrives at a pivotal moment for Trump's self-described "big, beautiful bill", which encompasses sweeping tax reductions and expanded military expenditure.

The House of Representatives approved the measure by the narrowest of margins last month, with only three Republican members dissenting against solid Democratic resistance. (ANI)

