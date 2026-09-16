Sudan gold mine collapse kills at least 67 in West Kordofan

A gold mine collapse killed at least 67 people in a remote area in Sudan, a medical group and survivors said Wednesday.

The tragedy happened in the al-Zara gold mine in the town of Nuhud in West Kordofan province. The area is under the control of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, which has been at war with the country’s military for over three years.

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Survivors said the collapse occurred late Tuesday, and many people remain missing at the mine.

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The medical group said the death toll could increase as search and rescue operations were still ongoing in search of survivors or people trapped beneath the rubble.