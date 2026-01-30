Sudan seeks stronger economic cooperation with India amid reconstruction efforts

New Delhi [India], January 30 (ANI): Mohieldin Salim Ahmed Ibrahim, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Sudan, addressed the India & Arab Countries Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture, highlighting the long-standing relationship between Sudan and India and calling for enhanced cooperation in the country's reconstruction phase.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, the Minister said, "Sudan and India enjoy long-standing relations." He emphasised the resilience of bilateral ties, adding, "These ties stood the test of time."

Advertisement

The Minister underscored Sudan's current challenges following years of instability. "We are talking about the recovery and rebuilding the country again, ladies and gentlemen, Sudan has experienced a devastating conflict that disrupted economic activity, damaged infrastructure and international trade," he said.

Advertisement

Highlighting shared perspectives between the two nations, he noted, "Sudan and India are emanating from the same school of thinking. English-oriented countries." He suggested that this common ground provides a strong foundation for deeper engagement in trade, investment, and development partnerships.

Concluding his remarks, the Minister stressed the importance of a forward-looking approach to national recovery, stating, "Reconstruction is about building better."

Advertisement

The address reaffirmed Sudan's commitment to strengthening economic and diplomatic ties with India as the country works toward stability, recovery, and sustainable growth.

Last year, Sudanese Ambassador to India, Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom, expressed profound gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided by the Indian government amid the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

He highlighted India's critical support, particularly the shipment of 25 tons of medicines delivered by a special Air Force flight to Port Sudan right after the war broke out.

Eltom said, "Well, we appreciate these humanitarian systems provided by the Indian Government, and it's not only this latest shipment which was received last month in Port Sudan. Right after the breakout of the war."He continued, "The Indian government actually supplied 25 tons of medicines to Sudan by a special Air Force flight, which went and landed in Port Sudan. That was very much needed at the time, and we very much appreciate that from the side of the Indian government."

Notably, India will host the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting (IAFMM) on Saturday.

The meeting will be co-chaired by India and the UAE. Foreign Ministers of other Arab League Member States and the Arab League Secretary General will participate in the 2nd India-Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting, according to a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs.

According to the release, the Foreign Ministers' meeting is taking place after a 10-year hiatus.

The first meeting was held in 2016 in Bahrain. At the first FMM, the Ministers identified five priority verticals of cooperation: economy, energy, education, media and culture and proposed a set of activities across these verticals.

The 2nd India-Arab FMM is expected to build on the existing cooperation, expanding and deepening the partnership.

The India Arab Foreign Ministers' Meeting is the highest institutional mechanism driving this partnership, which was formalised in March 2002 when India and the League of Arab States (LAS) signed an MoU institutionalising the process of dialogue.

A Memorandum of Cooperation was signed to establish the Arab-India Cooperation Forum during the visit of the then Arab League Secretary General Amre Moussa to India in December 2008, and was subsequently revised in 2013 to reflect a revised structural organisation. India is an Observer to the League of Arab States, a pan Arab body with 22 member States.

As per the release, this is the first India-Arab FMM to be hosted by India in New Delhi and will see participation by all 22 Arab countries by Foreign Ministers, other Ministers, Ministers of State and other Senior Officials and the Arab League. The IAFMM will be preceded by the 4th India-Arab Senior Officials' Meeting on Friday. (ANI)TagsIndia-arab relationsAhmed aboul gheitLeague of arab statesIndia-arab foreign ministers' meetingNew delhiArab-india cooperation forum. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)