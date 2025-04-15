Sudanese Ambassador thanks India for humanitarian aid, describes conflict as external aggression

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): Sudanese Ambassador to India, Mohammed Abdalla Ali Eltom, expressed profound gratitude for the humanitarian aid provided by the Indian government amid the ongoing conflict in Sudan.

He highlighted India's critical support, particularly the shipment of 25 tons of medicines delivered by a special Air Force flight to Port Sudan right after the war broke out. Eltom said, "Well, we appreciate these humanitarian systems provided by the Indian Government, and it's not only this latest shipment which was received last month in Port Sudan. Right after the breakout of the war."

He continued, "The Indian government actually supplied 25 tons of medicines to Sudan by a special Air Force flight, which went and landed in Port Sudan. That was very much needed at the time, and we very much appreciate that from the side of the Indian government."

Eltom also thanked India for the second shipment received last month, which included cancer medicines. He emphasized the importance of these supplies, saying, "This was followed by a second shipment, which was received last month and included cancer medicines as well. This is very much needed, and we are in the process of receiving very generous assistance in terms of Hemolysis machines, like 20 machines that we are in the process of receiving now from the Indian Department. This will help those patients with kidney failure. It is very important for them, as you know..."

On the conflict in Sudan, Eltom addressed the mischaracterization of the situation as a civil war, stating, "Let me start by giving the right definition of what's going on in Sudan. Actually, this is not a civil war as some reports are trying to characterise and define it. This is a war of self-defence - in post of the people of the Sudanese Army and the Sudanese people who are obliged to defend their country and their land against an external aggression."

He framed the conflict as a defence against external aggression, with militias acting as proxies for foreign powers. "The militia acts as a proxy for foreign powers who use the militia to implement their agenda and to wage this war on their behalf," he said.

Eltom further explained that the Sudanese people, recognizing the external threat, have rallied around their army in defence of their land. "The very fact of the Sudanese people now realising that external aggression has resulted in them mobilising around their army and joining the fight to defend their land and their country," he concluded. (ANI)

