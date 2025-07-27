Khartoum [Sudan], July 27 (ANI): A coalition led by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Sudan has declared the formation of an alternate government, directly challenging the military authorities based in the country's capital, Khartoum, as the country's devastating civil war enters its third year, Al Jazeera reported on Saturday.

Advertisement

According to Al Jazeera, the coalition, calling itself the Leadership Council of the Sudan Founding Alliance (TASIS), announced that RSF commander Mohamed Hamdan "Hemedti" Dagalo will chair a 15-member presidential council that includes regional governors.

Sudanese politician Mohammed Hassan Osman al-Ta'ishi has been named prime minister by TASIS.

Advertisement

The coalition, in a statement, extended congratulations to the Sudanese people, who have suffered through decades of conflict, and reaffirmed its commitment to establishing an inclusive, secular, democratic, decentralised, and voluntarily unified Sudan based on freedom, justice, and equality, Al Jazeera reported.

"On the occasion of this historic achievement, the leadership council extends its greetings and congratulations to the Sudanese people who have endured the flames of devastating wars for decades," the statement read, as quoted by Al Jazeera.

Advertisement

"It also renews TASIS's commitment to building an inclusive homeland and a new secular, democratic, decentralised, and voluntarily unified Sudan, founded on the principles of freedom, justice and equality," it added.

This self-declared government risks further deepening the divisions within Sudan and creating parallel institutions amid ongoing clashes between the RSF and the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF).

In May, the Sudanese army reportedly claimed to have completely expelled the RSF from Khartoum, according to Al Jazeera.

The conflict, which began in April 2023, has resulted in tens of thousands of deaths and displaced nearly 13 million people, triggering one of the world's most severe humanitarian crises, according to the United Nations.

Violence has escalated recently in the western Darfur region of the country, where the RSF has been laying siege to the city of el-Fasher, worsening food shortages in the area.

Human rights organisations have accused both the RSF and SAF of abuses.

According to Al Jazeera, Amnesty International reported earlier this year that RSF fighters have been committing widespread sexual violence against women and girls to gain control and displace communities across Sudan.

The US imposed sanctions on Hemedti earlier this year, citing serious human rights violations by the RSF, including civilian executions and blocking humanitarian aid.

Sudan's instability has worsened since the ousting of long-time President Omar al-Bashir in 2019 following mass protests. In October 2021, the military staged a coup against the civilian government led by Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, leading to his resignation in early 2022.

After the coup, power was shared between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Hemedti; however, by April 2023, they began battling for control over the state and its resources, according to Al Jazeera.

Although their rivalry does not appear to be based on ideology, multiple attempts at peace negotiations have thus far failed. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)