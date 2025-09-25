Sudden diversion of Tel Aviv-bound flight to Saudi Arabia explained

Tel Aviv [Israel], September 25 (ANI/TPS): The mystery surrounding the sudden diversion of a Flydubai aircraft from the United Arab Emirates to Saudi Arabia, en route to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, has been solved.

It has been announced that the flight was diverted to the Saudi capital, Riyadh, after a passenger suffered a stroke during the journey.

The plane, which was carrying 80 passengers, is expected to take off for Israel within the next hour. (ANI/TPS)

