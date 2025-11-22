Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 22 (ANI): In a significant boost to India's push for rooftop solar adoption, global clean energy leader Sun King has completed installations in over 100 households in Varanasi under its ongoing On-Grid Solar Inverter Systems pilot project.

The initiative directly supports the Government of India's flagship PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna while marking the company's strategic entry into the Direct-to-Customer (D2C) model in the country.

Sun King, which has built a strong global presence over 17 years and serves more than two crore customers worldwide, is aiming to reshape how solar solutions reach Indian homes. Unlike most players operating through small EPC intermediaries, the company is engaging directly with homeowners, eliminating middlemen and streamlining the customer experience. The move, company officials say, reflects Sun King's ability to innovate and remain agile while operating at vast scale across Asia and Africa.

A special event recently held in Varanasi brought together customers, representatives from the Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA), partner banks, Sun King team members and energy officials connected to the pilot's implementation. Attendees were taken through the company's journey in clean energy innovation and introduced to the PowerHub EX - Sun King's advanced grid-connected rooftop system. Several customers also shared their experiences, highlighting transparent processes, system performance and responsive service.

For Sun King, the milestone of crossing 100 rooftop installations in Varanasi signals both operational momentum and expanding contribution to India's renewable energy targets. "Achieving this milestone in Varanasi reflects the trust households place in Sun King," said Sahil Khanna, GM - Sales, Asia. "Our global leadership in off-grid solar solutions drives us to strengthen India's rooftop solar landscape as well. Through this pilot, we aim to support the PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojna by making clean energy adoption easier, more reliable, and more accessible for every family."

Actor Rajkummar Rao, extending his congratulations, noted the growing acceptance of solar power across Indian households. "Reaching the milestone of 100 shining customers in Varanasi reflects the trust that families across India are placing in reliable, high-quality solar solutions. Sun King has always stood for innovation and real impact--and this achievement shows how strongly these values resonate on the ground," he said. He added that more homes are likely to follow as solar adoption grows.

Sun King says its on-grid systems are engineered to reduce household electricity expenditure over the long term while ensuring dependable clean power. With strong engineering capabilities, a service-first approach and a proven global track record, the Varanasi project is expected to be a major step in strengthening the company's presence in India's expanding rooftop solar market.

Similar pilots are underway in Balangir, Odisha, as the company continues deep engagement on the ground, aiming to bring affordable solar energy to more families across the country. (ANI)

