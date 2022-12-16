Sunak plans anti-strike laws to protect lives, jobs: Report

London, December 15
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is planning to introduce an anti-strike legislation to protect lives and livelihoods, a daily reported on Thursday.
In an interview to the newspaper, the Primer Minister said he hoped that union leaders could see it was not right to cause disruptions to many people, particularly at Christmas time.
“But I’m prepared to introduce new legislation next year to protect people's lives and minimise the disruption on their livelihoods. And that's something we are working on at pace,” Sunak said. — Reuters
