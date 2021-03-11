Rishi Sunak slams Truss' tax-cut plan

PTI

London, August 19

British Prime Minister hopeful Rishi Sunak has said he is excited to keep going in the Conservative Party leadership campaign even as surveys of party voters predict a firm lead for his rival, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss.

In an interview on Thursday, Sunak said he “definitely” had a shot at victory as he reiterated his stance that his rival's instant tax-cutting plans would prove inflationary for the economy.

“I’m really excited to keep going, I think my ideas are the right ones,” he said.

Earlier on Thursday, a new YouGov poll for “Sky News” showed Truss holding on to a solid 32-point lead in the race and other surveys of Tory members who will be voting in this election have shown a similar tilt in favour of Sunak’s opponent.

Sunak admitted it was a "bit odd" that his former boss took days before announcing his resignation as Tory leader and British Prime Minister last month in the wake of a deluge of ministerial resignations following his own early exit. Sunak renewed another previous assertion that he would “rather lose” than “say things that can't be delivered”.

#England #rishi sunak