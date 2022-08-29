Rishi Sunak's California references may hit his poll prospects

London, August 28
Former UK Chancellor and PM hopeful Rishi Sunak’s team feels his references to the Silicon Valley in California early on in the campaign to succeed Johnson as British PM may have impacted his chances in the Conservative Party leadership contest.
A paper quotes sources within Sunak’s Ready4Rishi campaign team to claim that it was when he mentioned California for the third time in less than 10 minutes that they felt things were not going the right way.
Staff back at his campaign headquarters felt his focus on California showed he was out of touch and summed up his failure to win over grassroots Tory members as polls showed members backing Truss by more than two to one. “The energy price thing is such a dominant feature that whatever was discussed earlier on in the campaign is irrelevant now,” said a Sunak loyalist. — PTI
Unable to connect
He kept talking about California and tech. It became an open secret within the campaign that he wasn’t going to win. — A source on the campaign
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Some G23 leaders meet Ghulam Nabi Azad; discuss future strategy of grouping
Congress leaders are learnt to have also discussed the organ...
Jharkhand crisis: Amid 'poaching threat', 32 MLAs of ruling UPA flown to Raipur, bussed to resort
United Progressive Alliance of JMM, Congress and RJD in Jhar...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...