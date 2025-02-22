Sunil Bharti Mittal honored with Honorary Knighthood by British High Commission

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Sunil Bharti Mittal, founder and chairman of Bharti Enterprises, was on Saturday presented with the Knight Commander of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (KBE) medal.

He was presented the medal at a special investiture ceremony in the presence of friends and family at the British High Commissioner's residence in New Delhi.

The ceremony follows the announcement in 2024 that The King has been graciously pleased to confer Mittal the Honorary Knighthood for services to UK-India business relations, according to British High Commission New Delhi.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, expressed her delight in presenting the KBE medal to Mittal and said, "I was delighted to present Sunil Bharti Mittal the KBE medal on behalf of the King. Mittal is a great friend of the UK - with significant investments, including BT, Gleneagles, Norlake Hospitality, and OneWeb."

"Mittal's leadership has made a lasting impact on the UK-India partnership, including through his work with the India-UK CEO Forum. Most recently, he led a senior Indian business delegation to the UK to meet with Prime Minister Starmer, the Foreign Secretary, the Chancellor, and other Cabinet Ministers to identify opportunities for accelerating economic growth across both nations. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Mittal and congratulate him once again," she added.

Sunil Mittal, on receiving the honour, expressed his gratitude, "It is an honour to have received the KBE from King Charles III.

"As India and the United Kingdom continue to chart remarkable scale in our bilateral relations, I acknowledge this recognition both as a privilege and a responsibility. I remain committed to working with stakeholders in our nations towards advancing India - UK business relations," he further said.

"On the occasion of this very special milestone, I extend my gratitude to all for their support through this journey," he added.

The KBE is among the highest honours awarded to foreign nationals for preeminent contributions in various fields. (ANI)

