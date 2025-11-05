"Super progressive candidate," New Yorkers cheer on as Mamdani wins mayoral polls

New York [US], November 5 (ANI): Supporters of New York Mayor-Elect Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday (local time) chanted his name as they gathered at Brooklyn Paramount in New York City.

The supporters cheered as they celebrated Mamdani's Mayoral win.

Rohit Bhardwaj, a supporter of Zohran Mamdani, told ANI, "Super excited to be here at Zohran's HQ. I voted for him a few days ago. He is a highly progressive candidate, extremely hopeful for New York and the city's future. I think he has got everybody on board, especially the South Asian community, Hispanic community and the Black community. Everybody is with him. The working class is with him. I think New York is about to become more affordable...I am sincerely hoping that everything improves and I think it will. It's super great to see a South Asian Mayor being elected. The fact that he speaks Hindi and Urdu makes it even better. Looking forward to the next 4 years with Zohran."

A Rabbi another supporter of Zohran Mamdani said that they looked forward to a bright future. He said that being a Jewish supporter of a Muslim Mayor, it is something that should be replicated even in Palestine.

"We celebrate and say congratulations to Mr Mamdani and to New York City...We look forward to a bright and beautiful future. We are going to send a message to the world and show them an example of Jewish people living under a Muslim Mayor in the United States of America. People should learn and see how this can work, this can work in Palestine as well and in many parts of the world," he said.

"We celebrate and say congratulations to Mr Mamdani and to New York City. We are delighted to see a person of principles, a person of courage who stood up and, despite all intimidation, expressed his opinions regarding crimes being committed in Palestine. We share the sentiment of Mr Mamdani and we say that all that happened in Palestine, not only in the last two years but the last decades, is criminal. We are embarrassed when all of these crimes in Palestine are being done in our name, supposedly," he added.

He further said that Mamdani is a friend of the Jews even while he criticised Israeli actions in Palestine.

"We all consider Mr Mamdani a friend of the Jewish people as he expressed himself many times why he criticises and condemns the crimes of Israel...We look forward to a bright and beautiful future. We are going to send a message to the world and show them an example of Jewish people living under a Muslim Mayor in the United States of America. People should learn and see how this can work, this can work in Palestine as well and in many parts of the world," he said.

Francesca, a supporter of Zohran Mamdani, said she looked forward to live in the New York as a city for everyone, not just the rich.

He said, "We are all here, so excited to celebrate Mamdani. He represents hope for America, hope for New York City. I hope we can have officials who care about human beings and equality for everybody...I voted for him because he is somebody who wants to make New York City that everyone can afford to live in and not just a city for the rich."

New York City's newly elected mayor, Zohran Mamdani, celebrated his historic win by emphasising the city's diverse roots, underscoring his pride in being an immigrant himself, having moved to New York City from Uganda with his family at the age of seven. (ANI)

