DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / 'Supported people and the country': Zelenskyy signs decree conferring state awards to 53 Ukrainians

'Supported people and the country': Zelenskyy signs decree conferring state awards to 53 Ukrainians

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:35 PM Jan 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Kyiv [Ukraine], January 1 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said that he signed a decree conferring state awards upon 53 Ukrainians from various parts of the country who supported the people and the country.

Advertisement

He said in a post on X, "Today, I signed a decree conferring state awards on 53 Ukrainians from various regions of Ukraine. Behind each of these awards are stories of strength and responsibility. Among them are people who rescued the wounded from under the rubble after shelling, restored and restarted power stations, bringing light back to people's homes, performed surgeries on the injured without sleep or rest, and found the strength within to volunteer and help others."

Advertisement

Zelenskyy highlighted how these people in their own place supported the country and called them the country's strength.

Advertisement

"Each of them, in their own place, supported the people and the country when it was hardest. They rescued, treated, restored, supported, never let anyone lose hope, and revived faith. It is thanks to such people that Ukraine has endured and continues to live. I thank everyone for just being there. You are our strength. Glory to Ukraine!"

Earlier on December 30, Zelenskyy presented housing certificates to the warriors of Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces who have been conferred the title Hero of Ukraine, as well as to the families of fallen Heroes, in a gesture of gratitude for their service to the country.

Advertisement

In a post on X he said, "The Ukrainian home will always remain on the political map of the world, and it is critically important that in our shared home, every Ukrainian hero has a home of their own. I presented housing certificates to the warriors of Ukraine's Security and Defense Forces who have been conferred the title Hero of Ukraine, as well as to the families of fallen Heroes. And this is the very least the state can do to say thank you to you. For who you are. For who your loved ones are. For the fact that you all chose Ukraine and bound your destiny to the destiny of Ukraine. Glory to you. Glory to Ukraine!" (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts