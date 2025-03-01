DT
Home / World / Supreme Court to rule on appeals of 'Justice and Dignity' case on March 4

Supreme Court to rule on appeals of 'Justice and Dignity' case on March 4

ANI
Updated At : 11:32 PM Mar 01, 2025 IST
Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 1 (ANI/WAM): The State Security Chamber of the Federal Supreme Court has set Tuesday, 4th March 2025, as the date for issuing the verdict on the appeals submitted by the Public Prosecutor and the convicted individuals in the case known in the media as the "Terrorist Justice and Dignity Organisation" case.

The State Security Chamber of the Federal Supreme Court continued to receive and consider the appeals against the ruling issued by the Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals - State Security Chamber in Case No. 452 of 2023.

These appeals were submitted by the 59 convicted individuals.The ruling resulted in the conviction of 53 defendants, including the leaders and members of the terrorist Muslim Brotherhood organisation, and six companies. They were sentenced to penalties ranging from life imprisonment to a fine of AED20 million.

The Public Prosecutor also filed an appeal regarding a portion of the ruling related to the lapse of the criminal case for 24 defendants on charges of collaborating with and providing funds to the terrorist "Reform Call" (Da'wat Al-Islah) Organisation, (ANI/WAM)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

