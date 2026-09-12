Sure that India can lead BRICS in an excellent way: Iranian FM Araghchi

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday praised India’s chairship of BRICS, expressing confidence in New Delhi’s ability to guide the expanding bloc of emerging economies ahead of the summit on Saturday.

Speaking with the media on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the national capital, Araghchi highlighted India’s growing geopolitical influence and its pivotal role as the current chair of the group.

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"We consider India as a great emerging country, which is now presiding over BRICS," Araghchi stated. "BRICS is a very important institution right now and is playing a very important role. I'm sure that India is able to lead the BRICS group and the countries that are members of this group in an excellent way."

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Addressing the ongoing economic discussions within the bloc, particularly regarding financial integration and de—dollarisation, the Foreign Minister acknowledged differing perspectives among member states while pointing to a shared commitment to local currency trade.

"Inside BRICS, there are different opinions, but all members of the group believe that national currencies should be strengthened and trade between the member states should be conducted through national currencies," he explained.

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However, Araghchi noted that a more unified financial apparatus remains a long-term topic, adding, "But having a single currency is still under consideration."

Araghchi made the remarks as he arrived in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS summit along with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf and Finance Minister Seyed Ali Madanizadeh.

Earlier in the day, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian asserted that Tehran will "not yield in the face of bullying and arrogance," accusing the United States of actively attempting to sow division and destabilise Iranian society through sanctions.

Addressing a gathering of Indian religious leaders, scholars, and businesspeople in New Delhi on Friday, the Iranian head of state underscored Tehran's commitment to self-reliance and peaceful coexistence despite external pressures.

“We will not surrender to oppression. We will exchange experiences in order to build a society in which all human beings live freely and without oppression and exploitation. That is what we are pursuing in Iran. And that is what the United States of America does not want, because we want to be independent. They try their best so that we cannot provide services to our people," he said, according to a translation of his remarks by a translator.

The Iranian leader pointed out that foreign interference and coercive economic tactics have persistently targeted the country since the 1979 revolution.

“Since our revolution was victorious, they have tried to bring about division, sanctions and discord in our society, and they want to sow the seeds of discord in our society in order that their own intentions will prevail,” President Pezeshkian conveyed via his translator.

Emphasising human dignity, equality, and global justice over conflict, he added, “So, we believe that all people are equal and brothers. They have equal rights. They can peacefully coexist with justice, and that is what we are seeking, and that is what they do not pursue... We will not surrender to this. And since we are seeking truth and justice, we will not yield in the face of bullying and arrogance."

Previously, the Iranian President met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The two leaders discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship. Prime Minister thanked Iran for its regular, high-level participation in BRICS-related meetings despite the challenging circumstances. He noted the potential for BRICS in building the spirit of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability among countries in the Global South. (ANI)

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