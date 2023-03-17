Surrender by Saturday, court tells Imran

Tribune News Service

new Delhi, March 16

Clashes in Lahore subsided after 48 hours after an Islamabad district and sessions court asked former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to surrender by Saturday. The court also rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) chairman Khan’s plea seeking the suspension of non-bailable arrest warrants issued against him in the Toshakhana case.

“This matter can be resolved in a second … where is Imran Khan? We want Imran to come to court. Why is he not coming? What is the reason? Imran Khan has to assist the police according to the law, not resist them,” said a district and sessions court judge, rejected Khan’s plea.

The court, as per the Pakistani media, said, “It is quite obvious from the record that the applicant has never appeared in the court on any date and his appearance has been exempted on four occasions.”

The court charged Khan with “having challenged the dignity and writ of the state” and noted that many people were injured and several vehicles damaged while executing the arrest warrant. The court also said, “Khan has lost some of the normal rights and he has to surrender before the court due to his defiance.”