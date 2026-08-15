Suryapath Tiranga: Tricolour completes historic global relay across continents

New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): In a spectacular global celebration of India's Independence Day, the Suryapath Tiranga, a special initiative under Har Ghar Tiranga 2026, has carried the spirit of the National Flag across the world, following the path of the rising sun from Fiji at 1:30 AM IST to San Francisco at 8:30 PM IST.

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Sharing the details in a press release, the Ministry of Culture said that the first edition of the Suryapath Tiranga Global relay, now concluded, connected 54 missions and posts across countries and continents, turning the movement of the sun into a symbolic journey of the Tiranga across the globe.

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It noted that beginning in Suva, Fiji, at 1:30 AM IST, the Tiranga moved successively through New Zealand, Australia, Japan, the Republic of Korea, China, Indonesia, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives. The relay then continued westward through Central and West Asia, including Uzbekistan, Oman, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia, before reaching Africa and Europe. Each successive flag-hoisting marked another chapter in the unfolding global celebration of India's Independence Day.

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The release noted that the journey subsequently crossed Ethiopia, Russia, Kenya, Israel, Egypt and South Africa, before moving across Europe through Latvia, Germany, Italy, Belgium, the Netherlands, France, the United Kingdom, Spain, Morocco and Iceland.

The Tiranga then crossed the Atlantic, reaching the Americas through Brazil, Suriname, Guyana, Argentina, Trinidad & Tobago, the Dominican Republic, the United States, Colombia, Canada, Jamaica, Peru and Mexico, before the relay's scheduled final stop at San Francisco at 8:30 PM IST.

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In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in San Francisco noted how the Tiranga proudly unfurled at the Consulate General as it reached its inspiring conclusion.

"Following the rising sun from East to West, this first-of-its-kind global relay under #HarGharTiranga2026 brought together participating Indian Missions in a collective celebration of 150 Years of Vande Mataram, our shared heritage and our enduring national pride," the post said.

With the Tiranga proudly unfurled at the Consulate General of India, San Francisco in the U.S.A., #SuryapathTiranga reaches its inspiring conclusion. Following the rising sun from East to West, this first-of-its-kind global relay under #HarGharTiranga2026 brought together… pic.twitter.com/zvFSTxxtIw — India in San Francisco (@CGISFO) August 15, 2026

The release by the Ministry of Culture highlighted how the Suryapath Tiranga has thus created a remarkable chain of flag-hoisting ceremonies spanning more than 19 hours and 54 missions and posts, geographically linking the Pacific, Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas. From the first light of the day in the Pacific to the evening skies of North America, the Tiranga has symbolically travelled with the sun, carrying a message of national pride, unity and India's global presence.

A defining feature of the celebrations has been the collective cultural expression accompanying the hoisting of the National Flag. Mass singing of India's National Song, Vande Mataram, and the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, has formed an integral part of the programmes at missions and posts, bringing together members of the Indian diaspora, officials and friends of India in a shared expression of patriotism.

The release highlighted how the initiative also gives special resonance to 150 years of India's National Song Vande Mataram, being commemorated this year.

The global relay is part of Har Ghar Tiranga 2026, which is being celebrated with unprecedented participation across India and abroad. The initiative seeks to take the Tiranga beyond geographical boundaries and make it a shared symbol of pride for Indians wherever they may be. Through Suryapath Tiranga, the National Flag has become the thread connecting celebrations across different time zones--one Tiranga, one journey, a world united in the spirit of India, it further noted.

The initiative also reflects the growing participation of the Indian diaspora and India's missions and posts abroad in Har Ghar Tiranga. From the Pacific Islands to Europe, Africa and the Americas, the hoisting of the Tiranga and collective singing of Vande Mataram and Jana Gana Mana have created a shared moment of celebration, demonstrating the enduring emotional bond between India and its global community.

Suryapath Tiranga stands as a visual and symbolic expression of India's timeless connection with its people across the world: as the sun moves from east to west, the Tiranga follows its path--carrying India's pride, heritage and spirit across continents. (ANI)

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