 Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record : The Tribune India

Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record

Myles Sanderson has 59 criminal convictions according to parole documents

Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record

Myles Sanderson, a suspect in stabbings in Canada's Saskatchewan province. Reuters

AP

James Smith Cree Nation, September 7

As a Canadian indigenous community comes to grips with a deadly stabbing rampage by two of its own, many blamed rampant drug and alcohol use on the reserve that they linked to repeated failures by the government over many years.

One of the alleged attackers, Myles Sanderson, has 59 criminal convictions, according to parole documents.

He'd been serving a sentence of four years and four months on charges that included assault with a weapon, assault on a peace officer and robbery when he was released.

Public Safety Minister Mendicino said he's been told by the parole board there will be an investigation into its assessment of Myles Sanderson.

“I want to know the reasons behind the decision" to release him, he said. “I'm extremely concerned with what occurred here.”      

Many of his past crimes happened when he was intoxicated, and he told parole officials that substance use made him out of his mind.

He had been sought for a parole violation since May.

“The drug problem and the alcohol problem on these reserves are way out of hand," said Ivor Wayne Burns, whose sister was killed in the weekend attacks.

“We have dead people and we have asked before for something to be done.”     

Sanderson, 32, and his brother Damien, are accused of killing 10 people and wounding 18 others in the attacks that spread across the rural reserve and into the nearby town of Regina.

Damien's body was found on Monday near the attacks, and police were investigating whether his brother killed him.

“This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand all authorities to take direction from the chiefs and councils and their membership to create safer and healthier communities for our people,” said Chief Bobby Cameron of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations.

Myles Sanderson had a long criminal history.

His childhood was marked by violence, neglect and substance abuse and led to a “cycle of substance abuse, seeking out negative peers and violent behaviour,” the parole documents said.

He lived between his father's home in a city and grandparents' house on a reserve.

There was violence and abuse in both households, it said.

Sanderson started drinking and smoking marijuana at around the age of 12 to cope with problems, the document said.

Cocaine followed soon after.

Sanderson received statutory release from prison in the summer of last year. It was revoked after he failed to communicate with his parole supervisor, but the board decided only to reprimand him.

“It is the Board's opinion that you will not present an undue risk to society if released on statutory release,” it says.

In May, a Crime Stoppers bulletin was issued for Sanderson, warning he was unlawfully at large.

Sharna Sugarman, who was organising a GoFundMe for the victims, questioned the parole board for releasing him and why Myles Sanderson was still on the loose so many months after he was deemed “unlawfully at large.”

#Canada

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

ED raids residences of Punjab Excise and Taxation Commissioner Varun Roojam, excise officer in Delhi excise policy case

2
Punjab

After viral video shows 'poor man in Mercedes' picking up cheap wheat in Hoshiarpur, the real story comes out

3
Punjab

Supreme Court tells CMs of Punjab and Haryana to hold talks on SYL

4
Punjab

NIA announces Rs 10 lakh reward on Happy Malaysia in Ludhiana court bomb blast case

5
Nation

Cyrus Mistry’s accident: Chip to be sent to Germany, Police ask car manufacturer ‘if any mechanical fault’

6
Brand Connect

BioLyfe Keto Gummies Reviews (Scam or Legit) PRICE Benefits & Is Bio Lyfe Keto Work?

7
Haryana

22-year-old youth beaten to death in Haryana's Karnal for having an affair

8
Nation

Cyrus Mistry cremated in Mumbai; Ratan Tata's stepmother attends funeral

9
Punjab

AAP's excise policy for Punjab under lens, ED raids houses of top officials

10
Punjab

ASI dies of bullet injury under mysterious circumstances at Muktsar court complex

Don't Miss

View All
Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km
Nation

Pregnant Meghalaya woman taken to hospital on bamboo stretcher for 5 km

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him ‘Khalistani’ online, instead he is working hard on his next game against Sri Lanka: Father
Trending

Arshdeep Singh is unaffected by haters calling him 'Khalistani' online; he is working hard on next game, says his father

Woman fights off tiger, saves toddler son from its jaws in Madhya Pradesh
Nation

Woman fights off tiger in Madhya Pradesh; saves toddler son from its jaws

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner has hunger for more
Jalandhar

223 medals in kitty, 70-year-old runner Rabinder Singh Clair has hunger for more

UK delegation to attend Saragarhi battle anniv
Punjab

UK delegation to attend epic Saragarhi battle's 125th anniversary

Floating solar plant at Dhanas
Chandigarh

Floating solar plant at Dhanas lake in Chandigarh

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money
Punjab

Hi-tech village govt school in Jalandhar gives pvt ones a run for their money

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm
Trending

UK parents name their child after Indian dish 'Pakora'; Internet just can't keep calm

Top News

I-T dept conducts pan-India raids against unrecognised political parties, linked funding

I-T dept conducts pan-India raids against unrecognised political parties, linked funding

The searches are being conducted in Haryana, Gujarat, Delhi,...

CBI raids Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak’s 4 houses in coal smuggling scam

CBI raids Bengal minister Moloy Ghatak's 4 houses in coal scam case

CBI sleuths conduct raids at three houses of Ghatak in Asans...

Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over report of pending salaries of employees in Punjab

Law minister Kiren Rijiju targets Arvind Kejriwal over report of pending salaries of employees in Punjab

The news report, based on sources, claims that the Bhagwant ...

Indian-origin Suella Braverman is Home Secretary in UK PM Liz Truss's new Cabinet; Rishi Sunak allies are out

Indian-origin Suella Braverman is Home Secretary in UK PM Liz Truss's new Cabinet; Rishi Sunak allies are out

US President Joe Biden nominates Indian-American attorney Arun Subramanian to US District Judge in New York

US President Joe Biden nominates Indian-American attorney Arun Subramanian to US District Judge in New York


Cities

View All

Amritsar: 29 years after fake encounter, victims’ kin get closure

Amritsar: 29 years after fake encounter, victims’ kin get closure

Murder bid case filed over Dera Radha Soami clash, statements recorded

Day after CM’s announcement on wage hike, teachers seek release of salaries

Amritsar MC collects Rs 50 lakh property tax from 1,550

Another PUDA notice in Holy City locality case; protest enters Day 27

Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Punjab Govt mulls plastic park in Bathinda region

Husband 'slaps' AAP MLA Baljinder Kaur, video viral

Elderly Bathinda farmer takes poison during protest, dies

Goldy Brar warns of 'bigger' crime

65-year-old Bathinda farmer commits suicide at protest outside district administrative complex in Muktsar

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Chandigarh Administration slipped up in Supreme Court on conversion, admits Banwarilal Purohit

Batch of anaesthetic withdrawn from Chandigarh after PGI deaths

At PGI, patients made to get surgical items from list

Manager among three held for carnival crash in Mohali; site sealed

Now, Chandigarh MC gets nod for Indore, Nagpur trip

ED registers case in Delhi excise ‘scam’, raids 40 sites across nation

ED registers case in Delhi excise 'scam', raids 40 sites across nation

Over two years on, Shimla-Delhi flight stays a non-starter

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Attendant carries opened blood bag for a day at Jalandhar Civil Hospital

Jalandhar: Badminton items worth lakhs found locked in almirahs for years

Trucks parked illegally on Jalandhar roads

Now, 555 daily slots for passport service applicants in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: 2 attacked with weapons, critical

F&CC to take decision on major city projects today

Ludhiana: F&CC to take decision on major city projects today

Relief as PUDA launches online portal to issue NOCs for properties

Ludhiana: World Bank officials inspect canal water supply project site at Bilga village

17 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Robbers barge into store in Ludhiana's Haibowal, fire shots at trader

No expert to extract bodies from canals, pvt divers mint money

No expert to extract bodies from canals in Patiala, Fatehgarh Sahib; pvt divers mint money

Building Violations: Vehicles parked on roads, Patiala residents blame civic body

Punjab Govt committed to rehabilitation of youth hooked on drugs: Minister

Patiala MC collects Rs 75 lakh property tax in one month

Patiala: 2-year jail for 2 in cheque-bounce case