Suspect in Japan PM attack may have had election grudge

The suspect, Ryuji Kimura, was wrestled to the ground and arrested on Saturday at a campaign event in the fishing port of Saikazaki, in the western Japanese city of Wakayama

A man, believed to be a suspect who threw a pipe-like object near Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida during his outdoor speech, is held by police officers at Saikazaki fishing port in Wakayama, Wakayama Prefecturein, south-western Japan April 15, 2023. Reuters file



Tokyo, April 19

An unemployed 24-year-old man who allegedly threw a pipe bomb at Prime Minister Fumio Kishida wanted to be a politician and believed that he was unfairly blocked from running for Japan’s parliament by an age requirement, according to media reports and social media posts that appeared to be his.

The suspect, Ryuji Kimura, was wrestled to the ground and arrested on Saturday at a campaign event in the fishing port of Saikazaki, in the western Japanese city of Wakayama.

The explosive, believed to be a pipe bomb, landed near Kishida, who escaped unhurt.

Kimura has refused to talk to police, but reports that he became angry after failing to register for an election and had sued the government might shed light on his motives.

In June last year he filed a lawsuit with the Kobe District Court claiming that he should have been allowed to register for the July 2022 Upper House election.

A candidate must be aged 30 years or older and present a 3 million yen (USD 22,260) deposit to run for the upper house, the less powerful of Japan’s two-chamber parliament. He was 23 at the time.

He demanded the government pay 100,000 yen (USD 740) in compensation for his psychological anguish, according to Japanese media reports, including NHK public television and Kyodo News.

Violent crimes are rare in Japan. With its strict gun control laws, the country has only a handful of gun-related crimes annually, most of them gang related.

But in recent years Japanese police have worried about “lone offender” attacks with homemade guns and explosives.

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was assassinated with a homemade gun at a campaign event on July 8, just two days before the upper house election.

Kimura, reportedly unemployed, might have blamed society for his circumstances, an expert said.

“Some people already see themselves as dropouts with no future, and they blame society for making their lives difficult,” says Nobuo Komiya, a Rissho University criminologist. “There may have been some kind of a trigger.” In a document he submitted to the court, Kimura argued that the election system that blocked his candidacy was unconstitutional, the reports said.

Kimura argued that the election law violates constitutional guarantees of equality and other rights, according to media reports.

The court dismissed his claim in a November 2022 ruling, and Kimura appealed the decision to the Osaka High Court, whose decision is expected in May, reports say.

Tweets posted to an account cited by local media as his and seen by the Associated Press describe court proceedings matching those reported from his case, and complained about Japan’s political dynasties. The account had only 23 posts since it began late June.

An August 11, 2022 tweet said the deck is stacked against ordinary people who quit their job and pay the deposit to run in national elections.

“Your rivals are religious groups who vote in blocs and incumbent politicians who enjoy free election volunteers. There is an established system where ordinary people can never become politicians.” An August 12 tweet criticised “the imposition of mourning for a dictator who was elected in a discriminatory election that requires age limits and deposits,” apparently criticising Kishida’s decision to hold a state funeral for Abe, whose leadership was often criticised as high-handed and autocratic.

“The level of democracy in Japan is comparable to North Korea and China.” Abe’s alleged assassin, Tetsuya Yamagami, who has been charged with murder and several other crimes including violating gun-control laws, told authorities soon after his arrest that he killed Abe because of the former prime minister’s apparent links to a religious group that Yamagami hated.

In statements and in social media posts attributed to him, Yamagami said his mother’s donations to the Unification Church bankrupted his family and ruined his life. AP

 

India to have 2.9 million more people than China by mid-2023, UN estimate shows

India surpasses China to become world's most populous nation, show UN data

China has a population of 142.57 crore, according to the UN ...

Rajnath Singh asks Army to maintain strong vigil along LAC as situation remains ‘tense’

Rajnath Singh asks Army to maintain strong vigil along LAC as situation remains ‘tense’

The defence minister said the security of the country is the...

Drug-Police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit

Investigating officer has been directed to conclude probe wi...

Drug mafia-police nexus: Bhagwant Mann's sweeping directions to Punjab DGP to examine role of all officers of any rank 'shielding' tainted cop Inderjit

Investigating officer has been directed to conclude probe wi...

Atiq-Ashraf killing: Shahganj SHO among 4 cops suspended after SIT questioning

Atiq-Ashraf killing: Shahganj SHO among 4 cops suspended after SIT questioning

Prayagraj court sends Atiq killers to 4-day police custody

Bats worth Rs 1 lakh, pads and other cricketing equipment of Delhi Capitals players stolen from luggage: Sources

Bats worth Rs 1 lakh, pads and other cricketing equipment of Delhi Capitals players stolen from luggage: Sources

Stuff goes missing during their travel from Bengaluru to Del...


