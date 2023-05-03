 Suspect in killing of 5 Texas neighbours caught after 4-day manhunt : The Tribune India

Suspect in killing of 5 Texas neighbours caught after 4-day manhunt

The gunman, identified as Francisco Oropesa, 38, was caught hiding under laundry

Suspect in killing of 5 Texas neighbours caught after 4-day manhunt

Law enforcement officials work in the neighbourhood where a mass shooting occurred on Friday night, in Cleveland, Texas. AP/PTI



Reuters

May 3

Police on Tuesday captured a man suspected of shooting five Texas neighbours to death and leading multiple agencies on a four-day manhunt, after a tip led them to a home in a nearby town where he was caught hiding beneath laundry, officials said.

The bloodshed erupted on Friday after neighbours asked the suspect to stop firing his semiautomatic rifle in his yard because it kept their baby awake. Instead, the man reloaded and entered the next-door home of Honduran immigrants, killing five, including an 8-year old boy, officials said.

The suspect had been identified as Francisco Oropesa, 38, a Mexican national who immigration officials said had been deported from the United States four times since 2009.

San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers told reporters that officials acted on a tip from an unidentified person who would now be eligible for an $80,000 reward offered for information leading to his arrest.

“He is behind bars, and he will live out his life behind bars for killing those five,” Capers said, adding that Oropesa would be held on $5 million bail for five counts of murder.

The victims were killed in the town of Cleveland, Texas, and the suspect arrested in the town of Cut and Shoot, Texas, roughly 17 miles (27 km) due west. Both are about 50 miles (80 km) north of Houston.

The arrest came as the FBI said it was working with law enforcement agencies nationwide and in Mexico in an expanded, four-day manhunt.

As of Sunday, the suspect’s trail had grown cold, but multiple agencies rapidly mobilized, joining the sheriff’s department and the FBI, upon receiving the tip.

Officers from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Texas Department of Public Safety and the U.S. Border Patrol Tactical Unit carried out the arrest about an hour and 15 minutes after receiving the tip, said FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jimmy Paul.

Most of the victims were shot in the head. All were from Honduras and among the 10 people living at the address but were not all family members, Capers said.

The victims were identified as Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; Diana Velazquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; and Daniel Enrique Laso, 8. 

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

‘Sikh 100’ list: SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann debut at 3rd and 4th spot

2
Nation

'Modi surname' case: No interim relief to Rahul Gandhi; Gujarat HC to pass order post summer vacation

3
Delhi

Raghav Chadha's name figures in ED's supplementary chargesheet in Delhi excise policy 'scam'

4
Trending

‘I am ashamed of what I did with Sreesanth,' says Harbhajan Singh after Kohli-Gambhir row

5
Nation

Sharad Pawar announces decision to step down as NCP president, forms panel to name successor

6
Diaspora

Still sinking in, says Pune-born architect invited to Coronation

7
Haryana

BJP’s Adampur MLA Bhavya Bishnoi gets engaged to IAS officer Pari Bishnoi

8
Nation

Mumbai man travels to Pakistan to marry love of his life

9
Nation

Bilkis Bano case: Justice Joseph anguished over convicts using procedural lacunae to delay hearing

10
Nation

Woman abandons her four children on road, elopes with lover in Indore

Don't Miss

View All
Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Indian-American Sikh man

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually
Punjab

Foreign lure: 6 lakh Punjabis appear for IELTS, TOEFL annually

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel
Features

Visa delays dampener for Europe travel

Top News

Supreme Court to shortly pronounce verdict on Balwant Rajoana’s petition seeking commutation of his death penalty

Supreme Court refuses to commute death sentence of Balwant Rajoana in Beant Singh assassination case

The Bench says the MHA's stand to defer the decision in the ...

SC allows women wrestlers' counsel to submit in sealed cover additional material on allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan

SC allows women wrestlers' counsel to submit in sealed cover additional material on allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan

Asks him to share the sealed cover with Delhi Police

India does not adhere to international parental child abduction protocols, says US report

India does not adhere to international parental child abduction protocols, says US report

The Department of State's 2023 annual report on IPCA that wa...

Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 3 lawyers for appointment as Bombay High Court judges

Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 3 lawyers for appointment as Bombay High Court judges

Proposes the names of lawyers Shailesh Pramod Brahme, Firdos...

2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Kupwara

2 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K’s Kupwara

The encounter takes place near Pichnad Machil area of Kupwar...


Cities

View All

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Main shooter in Chheharta firing case held with pistol

DC conducts surprise check in Tarn Taran

Mandi Board officials accused of issuing wrong licences at Vallah in Amritsar

6 LMT wheat arrives in mandis in Amritsar

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Fresh spell of rain in Chandigarh, Punjab leads to dip in temperature

Fresh spell of rain in Chandigarh, Punjab leads to dip in temperature

Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

May sees back-to-back lows, max temp slides to 24.3 °C in Chandigarh

Tertiary treated water to irrigate all 1,800 parks across Chandigarh

Chandigarh Housing Board cancels allotment of 2 units for running liquor vend in Mauli Jagran

Gangster murder: Police raids under way at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR

Gangster murder: Police raids under way at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR

Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle below 30 degrees C for 4th consecutive day

MCD revenue receipts up by 22%

DSGMC forms 3-member committee to probe fraud

Biometric test blows lid off fraud, 2 held

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

23 come late in Nawanshahr; reply sought

Jalandhar byelection: Flyover work takes centre stage

Mahila Kisan Union to boycott AAP, BJP

One dies of Covid, 11 more positive

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

Giaspura tragedy: No checks in place, effluents flow into sewers, nullahs in Ludhiana

Pay Rs 20 lakh to kin of 11 Giaspura gas tragedy victims: NGT to Ludhiana DM

PPCB completes inspection of area

Increase compensation amount to Rs 50L: Ex-MLA

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

65 students given merit certificates in Patiala

2 members of gang involved in sale of fake currency held

Health Department gears up to curb vector-borne diseases in Patiala district

8-year-old missing child found near gurdwara