Suspect was planning "imminent terrorist attack" in Cyprus

Tel Aviv [Israel], June 21 (ANI/TPS): The Police in Cyprus believes that it has prevented a imminent terrorist attack on the island. Initially it was only announced that a man "of foreign origin" was arrested near the Port of Limassol and taken secretly to Court this morning.

Advertisement

An official source told TPS--The Press Service of Israel exclusively that the individual was an Azerbaijani national. He is facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, participation in criminal activities, espionage and terrorism. The court ruled that the suspect shall remain in detention for eight days, the maximum custody period in Cyprus, granted only in cases of extremely serious crimes.

According to the latest information the suspect was believed to have been spying in preparation for a terror attack. Local media report that the Azeri man is affiliated with Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Advertisement

The tip on the suspect's identity and whereabouts was received from a "foreign intelligence service" according to the authorities in Cyprus. The source that had provided TPS - IL with the above mentioned information on his nationality confirmed this, as well as reports according to which the suspect had been on the island since April, apparently collecting information about the British Sovereign Bases and other foreign military targets. He had been staying in an apartment near the Akrotiri Base and placed under surveillance which showed that he was filming the military installations.

As the court heard today, at one point he travelled to Paphos, where he took pictures and filmed the Andreas Papandreou Air Base next to the international airport. In January, the Republic of Cyprus and the U.S. agreed to expand the base so that the U.S. Air Force can use it "for humanitarian purposes".

Advertisement

For some time now, Cyprus authorities have been on maximum alert, heavily guarding the island's synagogues, Chabad houses, Israeli- and Jewish-owned businesses, and other possible targets. There is also a discreet police presence around hotels where Israelis are staying, either on vacation or after being stranded following the cancellation of all flights to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv a week ago.

Cyprus is considered one of the most welcoming places for Israelis worldwide, and it is the closest ally of Israel geographically. This has led to the transfer of large groups of Israelis stranded elsewhere to the island so that, once the opportunity arises, they can return to Israel quickly.

According to media estimates, around 30,000 Israelis are currently on the island, including those who reside there and those looking for an opportunity to return. (ANI/TPS)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)