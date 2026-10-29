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Home / World / Suspected ballistic missile launched from North Korea: Japan PMO 

Suspected ballistic missile launched from North Korea: Japan PMO 

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ANI
Updated At : 11:07 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Tokyo [Japan], October 29 (ANI): An object which ‘may be a ballistic missile’ has been launched from North Korea, Japan’s Prime Minister's Office said on Thursday. However, no information regarding any damage has been confirmed even as the suspected projectile has already fallen.

Kantei Sagai, the official X account of the Disaster and Crisis Management account of the Prime Minister’s Office, posted, ”Regarding the object that may be a ballistic missile launched from North Korea earlier, as of now, no damage information has been confirmed. We will inform you as soon as further updates are received.”

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The office had issued further instructions to devote “all efforts to information gathering and analysis, and to provide the public with prompt and accurate information.”

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“To thoroughly confirm the safety of aircraft, ships, and the like, and To take all possible measures in preparation for any unforeseen circumstances,” according to the X post.

In another update, the office said that the suspected missile is “estimated to have already fallen”.

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“To thoroughly confirm the safety of aircraft, ships, and the like 3  To take all possible measures in preparation for any unforeseen circumstances,” the post read.

According to South Korean news agency Yonhap, North Korea fired around a dozen short-range ballistic missiles toward the East Sea on Thursday, quoting the South Korean military.

The missiles were launched around 12:30 PM (local time), with their flight distances and other specifications being analysed, according to the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

The JCS said it has stepped up surveillance and remains vigilant against any potential additional launches, while maintaining a robust defence posture through close information-sharing with the United States and Japan related to the latest missile launch, Yonhap said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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