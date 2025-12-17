Suspects in Australia beach shooting were in Philippines in November, say authorities

Manila [Philippines], December 17 (ANI): The father and son duo, allegedly behind one of Australia's Bondi Beach shootings, spent nearly the entire month of November in the Philippines, authorities in Manila confirmed, with the father entering the country as an "Indian national," the state media reported.

Advertisement

Spokesperson for the country's Bureau of Immigration on Tuesday said that Sajid Akram, 50, and Naveed Akram, 24, who allegedly killed at least 15 people and injured dozens of others arrived in the Philippines from Sydney last on November 1 with the southern province of Davao listed as their final destination, said the PNA news agency.

Advertisement

"Both reported Davao as their final destination. They left the country on November 28, 2025, on a connecting flight from Davao to Manila, with Sydney as their final destination," the spokesperson was quoted as saying by the news outlet.

Advertisement

The spokesperson added that Naveed is an Indian-Australian citizen.

The country's Police and the military had earlier told reporters that they were still confirming the duo's presence in the country.

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Australian police said that the two suspected gunmen in the shooting at Sydney's Bondi Beach were a father and son, and that investigators are not searching for any additional suspects.

Telangana Police had yesterday stated that Sajid Akram was originally from Hyderabad

According to Telangana police authorities, Sajid Akram completed his Bachelor of Commerce degree in Hyderabad before migrating to Australia in November 1998 in search of employment.

He later married Venera Grosso, a woman of European origin, and settled permanently in Australia.The couple has two children--a son, Naveed Akram, and a daughter. While Sajid Akram holds an Indian passport, both his children were born in Australia and are Australian citizens.

Relatives in India have indicated that Sajid Akram had limited contact with his family in Hyderabad over the past 27 years. After moving to Australia, he visited India on six occasions, primarily for family matters, including property matters and visits to his elderly parents.

It is also understood that he did not return to India even at the time of his father's death, police said. Family members have said they were unaware of any radical mindset or activities linked to Sajid Akram and had no knowledge of the circumstances that may have led to his radicalisation. Authorities have stated that the factors contributing to the radicalisation of Sajid Akram and his son appear to have no connection with India or any local influence in Telangana.In this context, Telangana Police said there is no adverse record against Sajid Akram during his stay in India prior to his departure in 1998.

Meanwhile NSW's police commissioner has provided an update on when people can expect a charge to be laid against gunman Naveed Akram, now that he's conscious in hospital as per ABC news.

The New South Wales Parliament will be recalled next week to deal with "urgent legislation" on firearms, Premier Chris Minns has confirmed according to the news outlet.

NSW Premier Chris Minns while addressing a press conference in Sydney said that 23 people injured in the Sunday's terror attack are still in hospital. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)