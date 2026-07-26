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Home / World / "Suspend attacks and urgently reopen paths of dialogue": Pope Leo XIV on West Asia crisis

"Suspend attacks and urgently reopen paths of dialogue": Pope Leo XIV on West Asia crisis

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ANI
Updated At : 10:18 PM Jul 26, 2026 IST
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Vatican City, July 26 (ANI): Pope Leo XIV on Sunday renewed his appeal for peace in the West Asia, urging all parties to halt military operations and return to diplomacy as violence across the region continues to escalate.

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In a post on X, the pontiff said the intensification of military operations had "again wreaked violence and destruction, endangering the lives of countless civilians and further aggravating the shortages of drinking water and electricity."

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https://x.com/Pontifex/status/2081353314843730417

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With the current US-Iran conflict going on, the Pope's remarks referred to the humanitarian impact of the ongoing conflict, highlighting that continued military action is not only causing civilian casualties but also worsening access to essential services such as clean drinking water and electricity.

"From the depths of my heart, I exhort all parties involved to suspend the attacks and urgently reopen paths of dialogue and diplomacy, so that the longed-for peace for the entire region may be achieved without delay," he said.

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https://x.com/Pontifex/status/2081353312436113822

The pontiff also expressed concern over the situation in the 'Holy Land'.The Pope was referring to the recent civilian casualties reported in both the West Bank and Gaza, stressing that innocent people continue to bear the brunt of the conflict.

"I continue to follow with deep concern the ongoing and escalating violence in the Holy Land, where, in recent days, many civilians, both in the West Bank and in Gaza, have once again fallen victim," he said.

https://x.com/Pontifex/status/2081353310804603197

The Pope underscored the Vatican's long-standing position that peace can only be secured through negotiations leading to a political settlement that guarantees equal rights and dignity for all people.

"I make a heartfelt appeal for a return to negotiations to achieve a just political solution, founded on the equal dignity and equal rights of every human person," he added.

The Pope also urged "the rejection of further military actions and unilateral decisions, especially those that violate the respect for and the status quo of the holy places of every religion," warning against actions that could further inflame tensions around religious sites.

In a broader appeal, Pope Leo XIV called for prayers for people affected by conflicts worldwide.

"May the Lord touch the hearts and enlighten the minds of those in power, so that reconciliation and peace may soon prevail," he said, urging world leaders to pursue peace and reconciliation over conflict. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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