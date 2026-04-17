Tehran [Iran], April 17 (ANI): Sustainable stability in the Strait of Hormuz can only be achieved through full respect for Iran's sovereignty and rights, Tehran's envoy to the United Nations said, according to Iranian State Media Press TV.

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Iran's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the UN, Amir-Saeid Iravani, made the statement during a meeting on Thursday, three days after the United States announced a "naval blockade" aimed at pressuring Iran to reopen the strategic waterway.

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"The realisation of the principles of freedom of navigation and maritime safety in the Persian Gulf and the Sea of Oman--particularly in the Strait of Hormuz, which lies within the territorial seas of its coastal States--is only possible through full respect for the sovereignty and sovereign rights of those coastal States," Iravani said.

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He added, "As such, sustainable stability in the Strait of Hormuz and in the region can only be achieved through the cessation of aggression and the full respect for Iran's legitimate rights and interests."

According to Press TV, Iravani warned that US actions in the region risk escalating tensions and undermining maritime security and international trade, calling Washington's measures "unlawful".

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He said, "This unlawful action is a flagrant breach of the prohibition on the threat or use of force enshrined in Article 2(4) of the UN Charter and constitutes a clear act of aggression under international law."

"By seeking to obstruct maritime traffic to and from Iranian ports, the United States unlawfully interferes with the exercise of the sovereign rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran and infringes upon the rights of third States and lawful maritime commerce under international law," he added.

Iravani maintained that Iran has consistently upheld that Iran has consistently upheld freedom of navigation and maritime security in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz, and the Gulf of Oman.

He stated that the country's actions are aimed at ensuring safe passage, while preventing misuse of the waterway for hostile purposes.

He also accused the United States and Israel of violating international law during the recent conflict, alleging that they targeted civilian infrastructure and used regional military bases to conduct attacks during the "40-day military assault".

The envoy added that Iran supports diplomatic efforts to end the conflict, welcoming initiatives involving countries such as Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, China and Russia aimed at achieving a sustainable resolution.

Meanwhile, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US forces are actively enforcing a large-scale maritime blockade targeting Iran's ports and coastline, involving more than 10,000 personnel, over a dozen naval vessels, and upwards of 100 aircraft.

US President Trump highlighted ongoing US military measures in the region, particularly the blockade in the Strait of Hormuz.

"We're doing very well with the blockade. It's very routine for us. The Navy's incredible, and I think the blockade is doing very well. No ship is even thinking about entering. No ship is going past our Navy," he said.

Earlier on Thursday, the United States categorically said that its naval blockade in West Asia applies to Iranian ports and coastline and is not a blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

The remarks were made by Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Gen. Dan Caine, while speaking to the media. Gen Caine underlined that the blockade applies to all ships- irrespective of their nationalities. (ANI)

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