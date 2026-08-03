Swami Vigyananand steps up outreach ahead of World Hindu Congress 2026 in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 3 (ANI): Swami Vigyananand is undertaking a nationwide outreach campaign ahead of the World Hindu Congress (WHC) 2026, scheduled to be held in Mumbai from December 18-20, according to a press release.

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As part of the outreach, Vigyananand is meeting leading politicians, business leaders, educationists and representatives of the Sangh Parivar across the country to build momentum for the upcoming global gathering.

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The WHC 2026 will be held under the theme, "Samanam Vratam Saha Cittam - Shared Commitment: Collective Resolve," and comes at a time when Hindus are increasingly visible and accomplished globally while also facing what the organisers termed rising prejudice and racism in several societies.

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According to the release, the Congress seeks to "accelerate the realisation of global Hindu aspirations" while addressing challenges through unity, determination and collective resolve.

The three-day gathering will feature seven concurrent thematic conferences focusing on Economy, Education, Media, Politics, Women, Youth and Hindu Organisations. The conferences are aimed at providing a platform to discuss challenges and opportunities facing Hindus globally and formulate strategies for greater collaboration among Hindu leaders, thinkers and activists.

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During his nationwide meetings, Vigyananand said, "Hindu society today is strong in numbers and rising in achievement globally, yet we continue to face prejudice and discrimination in many parts of the world, and at home, we remain scattered in strength."

"The World Hindu Congress is not just an event -- it is the one platform where our leaders, thinkers, and organisations can come together, set aside their differences, and work as one unified force," he said.

He further said, "If we unite even a fraction of our collective energy, no power on earth can stop Hindu society from reclaiming its rightful place in the world."

The release said WHC 2026 will serve as a platform for networking, exchange of ideas and action planning, with the organisers seeking to empower Hindus to shape their collective future and foster a stronger sense of pride in Hindu identity. (ANI)

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