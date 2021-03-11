Sweden to offer 5th Covid shot to people over 65

Stockholm, May 24
Sweden is recommending a fifth Covid vaccine dose for people with an increased risk of becoming seriously ill, including pregnant women and anyone aged 65 and over, authorities said on Tuesday, adding the country must "be prepared for an increased spread during the upcoming autumn and winter season”.
“The vaccine is our strongest tool for preventing serious illness and death,” Swedish Social Affairs Minister Lena Hallengren said, adding the pandemic was not over. — AP
