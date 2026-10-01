Swiss President Guy Parmelin to pay state visit to India from October 5-7

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Switzerland’s President Guy Parmelin is set to pay a state visit to India from October 5 to 7, 2026, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

According to the MEA, he will be accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising senior officials and business leaders. This marks Parmelin’s first State visit to India and his second visit this year, having previously visited New Delhi in February 2026 to participate in the AI Impact Summit.

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Recalling previous high-level engagements, the statement noted that the last State visit by an Indian President to Switzerland took place in 2019, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid official visits to the European nation in 2016 and 2018.

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Detailing the upcoming diplomatic schedule, the MEA stated, "On 05 October, Prime Minister Modi and President Parmelin will hold bilateral discussions to review progress in bilateral cooperation across a wide range of areas, including trade and investment, science, technology and innovation, mobility, culture and people-to-people contact. They will also exchange views on regional and global developments, including cooperation in multilateral fora."

During his itinerary, Parmelin is scheduled to meet President Droupadi Murmu, who will host an official banquet in his honour. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will also call on the Swiss leader.

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Highlighting the economic significance of the tour, the MEA added, "This visit of President Parmelin assumes added significance in view of his participation in the 2nd India-EFTA Prosperity Summit on 07 October 2026 to mark the first anniversary of the India-EFTA Trade and Economic Partnership Agreement (TEPA) coming into force. Among EFTA countries, Switzerland is the largest trade and investment partner of India."

India and Switzerland maintain longstanding friendly ties, with the visit expected to further reinforce bilateral relations by building on regular high-level exchanges and deepening collaboration across emerging areas of mutual interest.

Further expanding on these diplomatic ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also met Parmelin in Geneva on June 16 while en route to Evian, France, for his participation in the G7 Summit.

India and Switzerland have maintained cordial and friendly relations since India gained independence, with their relationship rooted in shared democratic values and respect for the rule of law. India's policy of non-alignment and Switzerland's longstanding neutrality fostered a strong mutual understanding, leading the two nations to formally establish diplomatic relations on August 14, 1948, with the signing of the Treaty of Friendship in New Delhi, marking one of the first such agreements entered into by independent India. (ANI)

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