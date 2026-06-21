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Home / World / Switzerland: US-Iran truce talks to begin today as both parties arrive in Burgenstock

Switzerland: US-Iran truce talks to begin today as both parties arrive in Burgenstock

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ANI
Updated At : 03:18 PM Jun 21, 2026 IST
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Burgenstock [Switzerland], June 21 (ANI): Talks between Iran and the US is set to begin on Sunday as both parties have arrived in Swiss mountain resort of Burgenstock.

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Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a post on X, "The US delegation, led by US Vice-President JD Vance, the Iranian delegation, led by the Speaker of the Iranian Parliament, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, and the mediators, Pakistan and Qatar, have arrived at the Burgenstock. Talks between the parties are set to begin today."

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Meanwhile, the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, a military source told Iranian media outlet, the Fars News Agency.

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Fars News Agency's follow-ups from military sources indicated that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and the IRGC Navy is not issuing any permits for vessel passage until further notice.

The agency also said that this step is the first response to the 'breach of promise', and if the aggression continues, subsequent steps will be planned and taken to compel the other side to fulfill its commitments.

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The closure comes as Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Burgenstock during the Iranian delegation's first official engagement in Switzerland. The meeting reflected continued diplomatic consultations on bilateral and regional issues.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, got in a shouting match with the UN's special representative for children and armed conflict, Vanessa Frazier, after she interrupted his remarks at Friday's meeting regarding allegations that Israeli soldiers and settlers committed sexual violence against Palestinians.

Spokesperson at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Iran, Esmaeil Baqaei said in a post on X, "This shameful exhibition of arrogant defiance -- against reason, law, morality, and justice -- is yet another inevitable result of the absolute impunity bestowed upon an apartheid terrorist regime by its enablers. This regime continues its genocidal campaign against the Palestinian people and throughout the region with utter disregard for all civilized norms. It is long past time for the world to rise and confront this grave, unprecedented threat to peace and humanity." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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