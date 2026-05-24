"Sympathy, support from India deeply valued": Chinese envoy after PM Modi condoles Shanxi mining accident

New Delhi [India], May 24 (ANI): Chinese Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, on Sunday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who sent a condolence message following the mining accident in Shanxi province, which resulted in the death of 82 people and left 9 missing.

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In a post on X, the Chinese Ambassador thanked India for its support and sympathy and noted that the rescue and relief operations are underway.

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He said on X, "We appreciate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's kind message of condolence following the mining accident in Shanxi Province. The sympathy and support from the people of India are deeply valued at this difficult time. Our thoughts are with the victims, the missing, and their families. We are making every effort in the rescue and relief operations."

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https://x.com/China_Amb_India/status/2058419952567382196?s=20

Prime Minister Modi on Saturday extended his condolences to President Xi Jinping and prayed for the recovery of missing people.

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"Saddened by the loss of lives in a mining accident in Shanxi Province in China. On behalf of the people of India, my condolences to President Xi Jinping and the people of China," PM Modi wrote in a message on X.

"May the bereaved families find strength in this tragic hour. Praying for the early and safe recovery of all remaining missing persons," PM Modi said

In what is being viewed as China's worst coal mining blast in over a decade, 82 people lost their lives while nine others are still accounted for.

Xinhua News, citing the county's emergency management bureau, reported that the gas explosion occurred on Friday at the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County.

The state media reported that the province has sent 755 people including rescuers and medical personnel to the site and that rescue efforts are ongoing.

Meanwhile, 123 people have been sent to hospitals for treatment, which includes two in critical condition and two in serious condition, while 33 others have returned home.

Citing the buearu, Xinhua reported that the persons responsible for the company involved in the mine accident have been placed under control in accordance with the law. (ANI)

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