Syria accuses Israel of airstrikes on military airbase in Idlib; condemns "repeated violations of sovereignty"

Damascus [Syria], August 18 (ANI): Syria on Tuesday held Israel responsible for the airstrikes on Abu al-Duhur military airbase in Idlib, accusing the Jewish state of violating Syria's sovereignty and attempting to undermine the efforts to avoid escalation of conflict in the region.

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Four air strikes hit the Abu al-Zuhour military airport in the eastern countryside of Idlib province in northern Syria, in the first such attack on the facility since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December 2024, Al Jazeera reported.

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In an official statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Damascus described the strikes as a "flagrant violation of Syria's sovereignty and territorial integrity" and a dangerous escalation.

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The ministry highlighted that Syrian authorities have exercised restraint and worked to consolidate national stability, warning that ongoing military operations by Israeli forces risk undermining these efforts.

"The continuation of these Israeli attacks since 8 December 2024, at a time when the Syrian state has exercised restraint and worked to consolidate its ability and avoid escalation, once again demonstrates the Israeli occupation's attempts to undermine these efforts and drag the region towards further tension and instability," the Foreign Ministry stated.

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Holding the Israeli government fully responsible for the escalation, Damascus urged international bodies to step in.

The statement formally called on the United Nations Security Council and the broader international community to issue an immediate condemnation and take a firm stance against repeated breaches of Syrian sovereignty.

Reaffirming its position, the Foreign Ministry emphasised that Syria "will continue to defend its rights and national interests through the legitimate means guaranteed under international law and international norms".

Additionally, Jordan has strongly condemned recent Israeli airstrikes targeting the Abu al-Zuhour Military Airport in Syria's Idlib Governorate, labelling the attack an "unjustified aggression" and a clear violation of international law.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the strikes as a flagrant breach of Syrian sovereignty and territorial integrity, warning that the military action violates both the United Nations Charter and international norms.

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ambassador Fuad Majali urged an immediate end to foreign military actions targeting Syrian territory, cautioning that repeated strikes risk deepening instability across the region.

"The repeated Israeli attacks and measures targeting Syria's security and stability constitute a violation of the United Nations Charter and a dangerous escalation that will only contribute to further conflict and tension in the region," Majali said, according to the statement.

Amman called on the international community to uphold its legal and moral obligations by compelling Israel to cease its military operations, end its occupation of Syrian territory, and adhere strictly to principles of state sovereignty and non-interference.

Reaffirming its diplomatic backing for Damascus, the Foreign Ministry emphasised Jordan's steadfast support for Syria as it seeks to rebuild and guarantee its security, stability, and territorial integrity.

The condemnation comes after four strikes that targeted the military airport in Syria. The aircraft that carried them out have not been identified, according to Al Jazeera.

Several other airports in Syria have previously been targeted, including Aleppo International Airport, the Nayrab military airport, Al-Shairat Airport in Homs, and the airports at Tiyas and al-Dab'a in central Syria.

However, Abu al-Zuhour had not been targeted since the fall of the al-Assad regime in December 2024.

According to Al Jazeera, before the regime's fall, Abu al-Zuhour airport was repeatedly caught in firing between Syrian revolutionary factions and forces loyal to the former regime and its militias, with control of the facility changing hands.

However, there have been no comments or confirmation from the Israeli army regarding the attack. (ANI)

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