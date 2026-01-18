Syria announces ceasefire with Kurdish-led SDF; deal includes integration into military

Damascus [Syria], January 18 (ANI): The Syrian government has announced that a ceasefire has been agreed with the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which will include the withdrawal of SDF forces from areas west of the Euphrates River, Al Jazeera reported.

As part of the arrangement, the deal will also see SDF forces integrate into the Syrian military, the report said.

The agreement comes after days of fighting between Syrian government forces and the SDF in northeastern Syria.

Following the ceasefire announcement, Syria's Interior Minister Anas Khattab said security forces have been deployed across areas recently entered by the Syrian Arab Army, describing the move as part of efforts to secure residents, restore stability and maintain public order, Al Jazeera reported.

"Our security forces are deployed with high efficiency in the new areas entered by the Syrian Arab Army, as part of their duties to secure the population, establish stability, and maintain security, thus ensuring the safety of citizens and the continuity of public life in all areas", Khattab said in a statement on X.

He added that the Interior Ministry has prepared a detailed security strategy for the locations.

"This plan includes organised deployment and well-considered measures to safeguard property, preserve rights, and enhance security and stability in all covered areas," he said.

Meanwhile, Syrian state media SANA reported that the agreement provides for the immediate and complete administrative and military handover of Deir Az Zor and Raqqa governorates to Damascus.

Under the deal, the Syrian government will take charge of all civilian institutions and facilities in the two governorates, with decrees expected to be issued to reinstate current employees within relevant state ministries, according to Al Jazeera.

The Syrian government has also pledged not to target SDF employees, fighters, or members of the existing civilian administration in these areas, the report said.

As per SANA, the agreement also grants Damascus control over all border crossings and oil and gas fields in the region, with their protection to be ensured by regular government forces to secure the return of these resources to the Syrian state.

In addition, all civil institutions in al-Hasakah Governorate are to be integrated into official Syrian state institutions and administrative structures, consolidating Damascus's authority over key territories and infrastructure in the northeast.

The agreement further calls for all SDF military and security personnel to be integrated individually into the Syrian Ministries of Defence and Interior following required security vetting.

These personnel are to receive their full military ranks, financial rights and logistical support, while safeguarding the autonomous status of Kurdish regions.

The agreement also states that the SDF leadership commits not to bring remnants of the former regime into its ranks and will submit lists of officers from those remnants who are currently present in northeastern Syria. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)