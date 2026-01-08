DT
Home / World / Syria: Clashes in Aleppo kill at least 15; tens of thousands flee amid heavy shelling

Syria: Clashes in Aleppo kill at least 15; tens of thousands flee amid heavy shelling

ANI
Updated At : 11:10 PM Jan 08, 2026 IST
Aleppo [Syria], January 8 (ANI): Fierce clashes between the Syrian army and the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have erupted for a third consecutive day in the northern city of Aleppo, leaving at least 15 people dead and prompting the displacement of more than 100,000 civilians, Al Jazeera reported, citing state media and local authorities.

According to Al Jazeera, citing a Syrian military source, the Syrian army launched artillery strikes on SDF positions in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh districts as civilians continue to flee the conflict zones amid heavy mortar fire and sniper activity.

The SDF stated that its fighters are engaged in heavy clashes with Syrian government forces near the Syriac Quarter (Hayy al-Seryan).

As per Al Jazeera, citing state media, the Aleppo Health Directorate said that at least seven civilians were killed and 52 were injured in SDF shelling, while the SDF claimed that eight civilians died in Kurdish-majority neighbourhoods.

Local officials estimate that roughly two-thirds of residents have fled the most affected areas, but more than 100,000 people remain trapped amid ongoing artillery and ground attacks.

Turkiye has indicated its readiness to assist the Syrian government if requested, Al Jazeera reported.

A Turkish defence ministry official told reporters that Ankara is "closely monitoring" developments in northern Syria and reiterated that Turkey supports Syria's fight against terrorist organisations.

Turkish and US delegations are reportedly mediating between the two sides to de-escalate the situation, according to Al Jazeera.

Officials said the current fighting involves unprecedented troop movements into central parts of Ashrafieh and Sheikh Maqsoud, marking some of the most intense clashes seen in Aleppo in recent years.

Sources in the Syrian government told Al Jazeera that the SDF are holding talks with Damascus through intermediaries to arrange safe corridors for civilians to leave the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh neighbourhoods of Aleppo.

However, the SDF has rejected these claims, stating that it has neither sought nor intends to seek any safe passage from the areas.

In a statement posted on X, the group said it does not consider itself the aggressor and therefore has no reason to withdraw.

"Our forces have not requested and will not request any safe passages, because we are not the aggressor party," the statement said. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

