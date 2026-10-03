Syria connect, extremist views, Al Qaeda ideology: Omani co-pilot who attacked Capt Machchhar was indoctrinated

Dubai [UAE], October 3 (ANI): The investigation into the dramatic mid-air attack aboard a Flydubai flight bound for Tel Aviv has brought to the fore a troubling trail of radicalisation and extremist influence involving the Omani co-pilot who attacked Indian pilot Captain Smit Machchhar in a terror-driven attempt to bring down the aircraft.

According to a report by Israel’s Channel 12, investigators have found that the co-pilot underwent a process of indoctrination into “al-Qaeda’s ideology” and had meetings with unspecified religious figures as part of what investigators believe was his radicalisation.

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The Omani co-pilot has been identified as Hamam Alhamami, according to Al Arabiya English sources, and he was previously barred from flying in Oman over concerns about extremist views, which the sources attributed to influences during an earlier stay in Syria.

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According to sources cited by Al Arabiya English, Alhamami had spent much of his time outside Oman, particularly in Syria, where he was allegedly influenced by extremist and radical ideas before travelling to the UAE.

The reported Syria connection has emerged as a key thread in the investigation, alongside allegations about his extremist views and concerns raised during his previous aviation career.

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Israel’s i24NEWS, citing sources briefed on the investigation, reported that the co-pilot told investigators that he intended to crash the aircraft in Israel — a plan that, had it succeeded, could have resulted in a “9/11-like tragedy”.

The reports have added a new dimension to the investigation into the September 30 incident, when the Omani national attacked Captain Machchhar inside the cockpit of Flydubai Flight FZ1073 as it was flying from Dubai to Tel Aviv.

CNN separately reported that the co-pilot had been removed from a previous position at Oman’s national airline following concerns about his extremist views.

A regional diplomatic source familiar with the matter told CNN that the suspect had been removed from training because of concerns that he had radical views, but was subsequently given another role at the airline.

CNN also reported, citing another source, that the suspect was born in the UAE to an Omani father and a Syrian mother and had spent several years of his life in the UAE.

The reports have consequently raised questions about the circumstances in which the co-pilot moved from Oman to the UAE and subsequently joined Flydubai despite concerns that had allegedly surfaced during his earlier aviation career.

Fresh details about his previous employment were also reported by Fox News.

According to the report, a source familiar with the matter said Oman Air grounded the co-pilot in 2024 after discovering that he had been visiting radical Islamic websites.

The source said he later moved to Dubai and that Flydubai did not check with Oman Air before hiring him.

The reported episode has brought renewed scrutiny to the vetting of the co-pilot, particularly because concerns about his conduct and views had allegedly surfaced before he joined Flydubai.

The allegations about the co-pilot’s background have emerged against the backdrop of the dramatic events aboard the Tel Aviv-bound flight.

The confrontation inside the cockpit triggered a steep descent, with the aircraft dropping approximately 16,000 feet within two minutes before a hijacking distress signal was transmitted.

Despite suffering serious injuries, Captain Machchhar resisted the attack and managed to open the cockpit door.

Flight crew members and passengers then entered the cockpit and restrained the attacker, allowing the crew to regain command of the aircraft.

Two non-duty aviators travelling on board also helped assume control of the aircraft before it made an emergency landing in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia. All 180 occupants subsequently disembarked without injury.

The account reported by i24NEWS that the co-pilot told investigators he intended to crash the aircraft in Israel has added particular significance to the incident given that the flight was bound for Tel Aviv.

Another strand of the investigation concerns material reportedly recovered from the co-pilot’s belongings.

Earlier, i24NEWS, citing an Emirati source, reported that leaflets and publications from “Free Palestine” groups, along with other pro-Palestinian material, were found among his belongings.

According to the report, the pilot had repeatedly expressed support for Palestinians and hostility towards Israel.

i24NEWS said the material and his statements were being examined as part of a broader investigation into his alleged Islamic radicalisation and possible terrorist motives.

The reports have therefore placed the co-pilot’s alleged ideological views alongside his reported time in Syria, his previous employment history and the concerns that were allegedly raised about him before he joined Flydubai.

At the centre of the dramatic episode was Captain Machchhar, who managed to resist the attacker despite suffering severe injuries.

Machchhar managed to repel the co-pilot sufficiently to unlatch the cockpit entry, enabling flight crew members and passengers to enter and help restrain the attacker.

His actions drew praise from leaders, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauding Captain Machchhar for his courage and presence of mind, reiterating Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's praise that "an Indian prevented a 9/11-style tragedy."

Netanyahu also praised the Indian pilot’s “unbelievable courage”, saying that Machchhar and the passengers helped prevent what could have been “another 9/11”.

The reference to a possible 9/11-style attack reflects the central concern being examined by investigators — whether the assault on the captain was an attempt to seize control of a passenger aircraft and deliberately crash it in Israel.

CNN reported that the suspect was transferred from Saudi Arabia, where the aircraft landed, to the UAE, where he faces a terrorism investigation.

The emerging investigation is therefore examining not only what happened inside the cockpit on September 30, but also the chain of events that preceded it — including the co-pilot’s reported extremist views, his time in Syria, concerns raised during his previous employment and how he ultimately came to operate a passenger flight bound for Tel Aviv, amid reports that investigators found he had been indoctrinated into al-Qaeda ideology. (ANI)

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