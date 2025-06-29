Taipei [Taiwan], June 29 (ANI): A week-long exhibition focusing on contemporary Tibetan history and the global advocacy of the Dalai Lama commenced on Saturday in Taipei, showcasing quotes and artworks that emphasise human rights and China's oppression of Tibetans, Hongkongers, and Uyghurs, as reported by Focus Taiwan.

This exhibition, the inaugural event organised by the Human Rights Network for Tibet and Taiwan (HRNTT), was launched on Saturday morning at Xinfu Market, a cultural hub located in Taipei's Wanhua District. It is named "From the Snowy Ridges to the Ocean of Wisdom."

Tashi Tsering, secretary-general of HRNTT and the event's organiser, remarked, "It would be impossible for Tibetans inside Tibet to hold an exhibition like this, we can do it because we live in a free and democratic country."

Tashi Tsering, a Tibetan based in Taiwan who has never set foot in his homeland, fondly recalled his encounter with the Dalai Lama, who is widely seen as the spiritual leader of Tibetans and a key figure in Tibetan Buddhism, before establishing the organisation in 2016.

He recounted that the 1989 Nobel Peace Prize winner advised them, "You should not only focus on human rights in Tibet, but also care about human rights in China, and those of the Uyghurs, Hong Kong and Taiwan."

With this guidance in mind, HRNTT collaborated with civic organisations in Taiwan to coordinate the exhibition, which aims to increase awareness of Tibet's struggle against Chinese governance and highlight the Dalai Lama's broader humanitarian endeavours, according to Tashi Tsering.

As per Focus Taiwan, the exhibition showcases quotes from the Dalai Lama advocating for causes like LGBTQ+ rights, the elimination of the death penalty, and support for Hongkongers and Uyghurs. It also features artwork created by artists from Tibet, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, inspired by these themes, as per HRNTT.

One of the first attendees, Sharon Lai, expressed to CNA that Taiwanese people should take an interest in Tibet's issues, as both Taiwan and Tibet "face a common, formidable adversary," referring to China, which asserts control over both regions.

She stated, "Taiwanese and Tibetans have different cultures from the Chinese," adding that both groups place a strong emphasis on freedom and democracy.

The mother of two mentioned that she felt "deeply inspired" by the unwavering commitment of the Tibetan government and its supporters to persist in their cause, despite being in exile.

The exhibition, which also features discussions on human rights in Tibet and other areas, will be open until July 6, coinciding with the Dalai Lama's 90th birthday. (ANI)

