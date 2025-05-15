DT
Taiwan backs India's right to take legitimate measures to safeguard national security following Pahalgam attack

In the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, Taiwan expressed support to India and backed India's right to take all necessary and legitimate measures to protect its citizens and safeguard national security.
ANI
Updated At : 01:02 AM May 15, 2025 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], May 15 (ANI): In the wake of the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, Taiwan expressed support to India and backed India's right to take all necessary and legitimate measures to protect its citizens and safeguard national security.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed its commitment to working with democratic partners worldwide to uphold peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

In a press release on Saturday, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "Following the terrorist attack in Kashmir on April 22, tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated, eliciting international concern. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) works closely with democratic partners worldwide in staunch opposition to international terrorism. It expresses firm support for all legitimate and necessary actions taken by the government of India to safeguard national security and fight terrorist forces that cross borders to attack innocent civilians."

"MOFA will continue to pay close attention to developments between India and Pakistan and engage in joint efforts to ensure peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific. MOFA advises Taiwan nationals to pay heed to their personal safety, leave the area of conflict as soon as possible, and seek assistance from the nearest overseas mission in the event of an emergency," it added.

Earlier on Wednesday, UK MP Bob Blackman addressed the House of Commons and asked what steps the Foreign Secretary was taking to ensure the terrorist bases are removed from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

"Following the horrific terror attack in Pahalgam, India launched Operation Sindoor: precision air-strikes on nine terrorist bases. As peace talks continue, I asked what steps the Foreign Secretary is taking to ensure the terrorist bases are removed from Pakistan-occupied Kashmir?"

Blackman said in a post on X, attaching a video of him speaking in the British Parliament. To this, UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy noted that the attack was horrific and that the UK was working with both parties to deal with terrorism.

Indian launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 in response to the Pahalgam terror attack, and precise strikes hit terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. Twenty-six people were killed in the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam on April 22. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

