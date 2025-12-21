Taiwan boosts public security after deadly knife attack in Taipei

Taipei [Taiwan], December 21 (ANI): Following a violent knife attack that left three dead and 11 injured in Taipei, President William Lai announced on Saturday that the government will deploy additional police and rapid response units to crowded public areas, Taipei Times reported.

The move aims to ensure a swift reaction to any future threats.

The President's remarks followed a briefing by the National Police Agency on the ongoing investigation. He emphasised that the tragedy underscores the critical need for cooperation between central and local governments regarding public security.

The attack unfolded early Friday evening near two major transit hubs. The suspect, identified as 27-year-old Chang Wen, threw smoke grenades and randomly attacked people with a knife near Taipei Main Station's M7 exit and later near the Taipei MRT's Zhongshan Station. After killing three people, the suspect apparently jumped from a building to his death, as per Taipei Times.

To protect the public, President Lai stated that police rapid-response units will increase counterterrorism training and maintain a presence at large events and crowded spaces. He noted that response times across all levels of law enforcement must be enhanced to facilitate rapid reactions to disturbances.

Police will establish a task force to investigate the incident, with particular attention to the attacker's motives, whether he had accomplices or financial support, and the source of his equipment, Lai said.

Hospitals should be ready to provide long-term counselling for those affected by the incident, and honours should be conferred on those who helped contain the attack, he said, adding that he commended members of the public for their bravery in trying to stop the attacker, according to Taipei Times.

"Your brave deeds were truly admirable," Lai said.

President Lai visited the injured victims and met with their families, offering condolences to the bereaved. He confirmed that the government would ensure compensation for victims, survivors, and the "heroes" who were killed or injured while attempting to subdue the assailant.

Premier Cho Jung-tai said the government would strengthen preventive measures.

Security would be tightened on major railways and highways, in MRT and train stations, and at airports nationwide, with increased police presence and enhanced equipment, Cho said, adding that the measures would remain in place in the long term to improve confidence in public security.

He also urged the public not to spread unverified information and to remain calm and asked for the government to be given "a little more time" as the investigation continues. (ANI)

