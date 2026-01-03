DT
Home / World / Taiwan calls Chinese Communist Party "disgusting and sick" over alleged information warfare

Taiwan calls Chinese Communist Party "disgusting and sick" over alleged information warfare

ANI
Updated At : 02:56 PM Jan 03, 2026 IST
Taipei [Taiwan], January 3 (ANI): Taiwan's National Security Council Secretary-General Joseph Wu on Saturday strongly criticised the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), calling it a "disgusting and sick" regime over alleged information warfare and transnational repression targeting Taiwan.

In a post on X, Wu highlighted what he called Beijing's double standards on social media platforms.

"For those unaware, both @X & #Facebook are banned in #China. Yet the communist regime runs official accounts just to wage information warfare against #Taiwan. I'm being modest when I describe the #CCP regime as disgusting & sick," Wu wrote.

His remarks came after another post on X condemned Chinese state media for posting personal information of Taiwanese lawmaker Puma Shen.

The post said, "The #CCP is a sick, disgusting regime. Its state media posted @PumaShen 's private info on an official #Facebook page, an act of transnational repression that goes beyond what any society should tolerate. @Meta must take it down, & the #PRC must be condemned.'"

The comments follow a series of actions by Chinese authorities against Puma Shen, a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) legislator. In late October, China's Chongqing Municipal Public Security Bureau listed Shen as "wanted" and accused him of alleged "criminal activities of secession," Focus Taiwan reported.

A Chinese legal expert later suggested that Shen could be pursued through Interpol, a claim that has been strongly rejected by Taiwan.

In November, the Chinese government issued arrest warrants against Shen and announced cash bounties for two online influencers accused of engaging in "separatism" and "Taiwan Independence".

Responding to these developments, Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on November 9 condemning China's claims.

"In a video released on November 9, China Central Television (CCTV) News quoted the specious opinions of so-called legal experts and made the false claims that China could have Taiwanese legislator Puma Shen arrested anywhere in the world through INTERPOL and other international organisations or detain him overseas through criminal justice cooperation with other countries. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) solemnly refutes and condemns such statements," the ministry said.

Calling China's actions a serious violation of international norms, the statement added, "This is a typical example of China's transnational repression and a deplorable violation of human rights. Such assertions demonstrate China's contempt for international law and blatant efforts to challenge established norms and undermine the global order. MOFA urges the international community to jointly condemn China's improper conduct and calls on the Chinese Communist Party regime to immediately halt its intimidation of the people of Taiwan." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

