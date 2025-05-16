Taipei [Taiwan], May 16 (ANI): Taiwan is holding talks with "certain countries" to conduct a joint humanitarian exercise in the Taiwan Strait as a response to China's increasing use of "gray zone" tactics and legal warfare, Coast Guard Administration (CGA) Deputy Director General Hsieh Ching-chin said on Thursday, Taipei Times reported.

Advertisement

During a legislative session, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Wang Ting-yu questioned how the CGA is addressing the growing force disparity in the Taiwan Strait, particularly with Beijing deploying Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships disguised as China Coast Guard vessels.

Wang also raised concerns about Chinese ships stopping and inspecting Taiwanese vessels and asked what measures are available to counter such actions, reported Taipei Times.

Advertisement

Hsieh responded that any attempt to enforce a maritime lockdown would be considered an act of war. He added that the coast guard is working closely with Taiwan's navy and intelligence agencies to ensure safe passage for Taiwanese ships.

"The coast guard is prioritising the protection of Taiwanese ships first, and extending protection to foreign ships sailing near Taiwan within a 24 nautical mile (44.4km) range," he said.

Advertisement

Hsieh also mentioned that the CGA is considering developing air support capabilities, particularly long-range reconnaissance, which would allow faster response to Chinese incursions.

Wang proposed that Taiwan work with allies such as the US, Japan, the Philippines, and Australia to host a joint humanitarian rescue exercise as a strategic way to counter China's tactics.

In response, Hsieh confirmed that discussions were already underway. "The coast guard and Ministry of Foreign Affairs are already in related talks with 'certain nations'," he said. "It is true that rescues know no borders."

Separately, the CGA's Kinmen-Matsu-Penghu branch dispatched four ships to monitor four China Coast Guard vessels detected near Kinmen County. The Chinese ships, bearing pennant numbers 14605, 14604, 14608, and 14521, entered restricted waters from both the east and west before leaving the area by 5pm, according to the CGA, Taipei Times reported.

The agency reported 71 Chinese ship incursions around Kinmen so far and said it is increasing monitoring efforts, aiming to improve deployment and reaction times in response to future incidents. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)