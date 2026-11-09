Taiwan condemns China for distorting UN resolution, reasserts sovereignty

Taipei [Taiwan], November 9 (ANI): Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) has condemned China over what it described as false statements undermining the sovereignty of the Republic of China (ROC), reiterating that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are not subordinate to each other.

According to a report by Taipei Times, the Taiwanese Foreign Ministry made the remarks after China issued a statement following talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Gabonese President Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema on Friday.

The Chinese statement highlighted Gabon’s reaffirmation of its adherence to the “one China principle”. Taiwan’s MOFA criticised the statement, accusing Beijing of distorting United Nations General Assembly Resolution 2758 to advance its political claims over Taiwan.

UN General Assembly Resolution 2758, adopted in 1971, addresses China's representation at the United Nations and does not explicitly mention Taiwan. However, Beijing interprets the resolution as granting it the right to represent Taiwan.

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As cited by Taipei Times, MOFA accused the Chinese government of repeatedly using bilateral meetings with other countries to pressure them into issuing statements that undermine the sovereignty of the Republic of China.

Reaffirming Taiwan's position, the ministry said the ROC is a sovereign and independent country and that Taiwan has never been ruled by the People's Republic of China (PRC).

It further maintained that only Taiwan's democratically elected government has the authority to represent its people in international affairs, including within the United Nations system.

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The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry also accused Beijing of attempting to undermine the international order by incorporating its “one China principle” into bilateral documents signed with other countries.

MOFA urged Gabon not to fall for what it described as Beijing's political manipulation, stressing that the political status of Taiwan cannot be altered through China's diplomatic pressure or unilateral claims.

The ministry reiterated that the two sides of the Taiwan Strait are not subordinate to each other, describing this as an established fact that cannot be changed. (ANI)

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